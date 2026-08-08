Don’t expect the Pumas to see themselves as a warm-up act for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour...

Watch Argentina v South Africa as Rassie Erasmus’s double world champions head to South America as part of their preparations for their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

In any other year this game would be part of the Rugby Championship, but that tournament has taken a break to make way for the All Blacks’ first tour of South Africa since 1996. Neither side will see this match as a friendly, however, with the Springboks looking to lay down a marker for the All Blacks, and the Pumas looking to bounce back from a mixed Nations Championship campaign last month.

While South Africa will be – as they are for most matches – favourites today, Argentina have recent memories of winning this fixture, having triumphed at home in 2024. Erasmus and his counterpart Felipe Contepomi have both picked sides with a tantalising mix of experience and youth. Indeed, many eyes will be on the Springboks’ exciting fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, back in the side after missing the Nations Championship with injury.

The match kicks off at 8.00pm BST on Saturday evening, and you can watch Pumas v Springboks live streams for free in the US. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to tune in below – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match from anywhere. You’ll find line-ups at the bottom of the page.

Key information

– Argentina v South Africa date: Saturday 8 August 2026 – Argentina v South Africa kick-off time: 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm SAST / 9.00pm CET / 4.00pm ART (local) / 5.00am AEST (Sunday) / 7.00am NZST (Sunday) / 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT – Argentina v South Africa venue: Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires – Argentina v South Africa free stream: RugbyPass TV (US) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Argentina v South Africa in the US – live stream the game for free

In the US you can watch Pumas v Springboks for free on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. While it’s free to use, you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.00pm EDT/12.00pm PDT this afternoon.

If you’re away from home this weekend, a VPN can help you watch your usual Argentina v South Africa live stream as if you were back at home. Find out how below…

Watch Pumas v Springboks from anywhere

Travelling abroad right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on this clash between southern hemisphere giants. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Argentina v South Africa as if you were sitting at home on your sofa.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as the best on the planet, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

Argentina v South Africa live streams in the UK and Ireland

Sky Sports has recently agreed a deal to show SANZAAR matches in the UK and Ireland all the way to 2030.

The match kicks off at 8.00pm BST tonight and is available on Sky Sports+.

There are plenty of ways for Sky Sports subscribers to watch Pumas v Springboks live streams, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices start at £24 per month.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans to stream Sky Sports channels online. If you’d rather avoid a longer contract (or just want to watch specific championship games),

Watch Pumas v Springboks in South Africa Springboks fans will be used to following their team on SuperSport, and Argentina v South Africa is no exception. Tonight’s match kicks off at 9.00pm SAST.

You can get SuperSport on your TV via DStv, or you can stream online. There are various SuperSport packages available, so have a look at what works best for you.

Other ways to watch Argentina v South Africa around the world

Australia: Rugby fans in Australia need to head to Stan Sport for Pumas v Springboks live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99 per month). Kick-off is a rather antisocial 5.00am AEST on Sunday morning.

New Zealand: In New Zealand you need to find Sky Sport on your EPG. It costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ($29.99 day options are also available) and kick-off is at 7.00am NZST on Sunday morning.

Canada: Premier Sports is the place to go if you want to watch Argentina v South Africa live streams in Canada. A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, though you can make big savings with a six-month pass (CA$79.99) or an annual subscription ($139.99). Kick-off is at 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT this afternoon.

Pumas v Springboks line-ups and officials

Argentina

Geronimo Prisciantelli, Rodrigo Isgró, Lucio Cinti, Faustino Sánchez Valarolo, Ignacio Mendy, Santiago Carreras, Simón Benítez Cruz; Boris Wenger, Ignacio Ruiz, Francisco Moreno, Guido Petti, Tomás Lavanini, Pablo Matera (captain), Benjamín Grondona, Joaquín Moro

Replacements:

Leonel Oviedo, Mayco Vivas, Tomás Rapetti, Efraín Elías, Juan Penoucos, Juan Martín Scelzo, Agustín Moyano, Matías Moroni

South Africa

Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Boan Venter, Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom

Replacements:

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Zachary Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Cobus Wiese, Marco van Staden, Morne van den Berg, Handre Pollard

England’s Christophe Ridley is the referee for Argentina v South Africa, assisted by Luc Ramos (France) and Craig Evans (Wales). Ben Whitehouse (Wales) is the TMO.

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