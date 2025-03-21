There is only one female head coach in the 2025 Six Nations which starts on Saturday 22 March

In the Women’s Six Nations there is only one female head coach across the tournament.

The only female coach is Gaëlle Mignot, who is in charge of France alongside David Oritz.

The other five nations have men at the helm. England’s coach is John Mitchell, who has been in charge since 2023. Scotland’s boss is Bryan Easson, who has been at the helm since 2020.

Ireland employ Scott Bemand, who took over in 2023. Italy have Fabio Roselli in charge after he took charge in January and Wales have freshly appointed Sean Lynn.

Of course in the coaching staff across the nations there are female coaches. For example in the England camp Lou Meadows is the attack coach.

The tournament gets underway on 22 March with England favourites to lift the title again. If they do so it will be the seventh time in a row which will equal their best-ever consecutive trophy haul in the tournament.

They are also playing with the Rugby World Cup in mind. This weekend against Italy Helena Rowland has been handed the keys to the number 10 shirt.

Mitchell said of the selection: “She’s definitely versatile but she wants to play at 10 and she sees herself as a 10.

“She’s been keen as mustard and knocking my door down so she’s been given the opportunity.

“When she starts, she’ll start at 10 and if she’s in the mix for the 23 going forward, then she becomes versatile – but her first port of call will be at 10.”

They face an Italian team who are in the first phase of their new chapter. And while Roselli is a new coach, he has largely kept the same stars and so fans are not expecting to see something new from the team.

