Women’s Six Nations 2025: All you need to know including results, fixtures and past winners

The Women's Six Nations starts o Saturday 22 March as England go in pursuit of a seventh consecutive championship. Here’s all you need to know about the northern hemisphere’s biggest tournament...
The 29th edition of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2025 gets underway on Saturday 22 March.
In a Women’s Rugby World Cup year, England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales are looking to set a marker before taking on the rest of the world later this year.
England’s Red Roses harbour hopes of winning the tournament for a seventh year in a row and hope that John Mitchell’s will continue to set the tone under new captain, Zoe Aldcroft. France are regarded as a sleeping giant of the competition and have been England’s closest rivals in recent years but Gaelle Mignot’s charges have not touched the trophy since 2018.
There is plenty of intrigue in Wales too. Sean Lynn takes charge of the Welsh for the very first time, fresh from taking Gloucester-Hartpury to three Premiership Women’s Rugby titles in a row and takes charge of this team after turmoil behind the scenes in Cardiff.
Last year Ireland enjoyed a standout year under Scott Bemand. Aoife Wafer and Erin King emerged as some of the country’s brightest stars and acquitted themselves well alongside teammates in their WXV 1 debut in the autumn.
Even Italy are on an upward trajectory after introducing full-time contracts in 2022 and increasing the number of centrally contracted players earlier this year, with the likes of Sofia Stefan, Sara Seye and Silvia Turani all benefitting from full-time support.
Ahead of a kick-off that starts a festival of women’s rugby for the rest of the year, here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, including fixtures, squads and where you can watch.
Six Nations 2025: overview
Dates: 22 March – 26 April
Teams: England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales
Defending champions: England
The backstory: This competition began in 1996 at the Home Nations Championship, with England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales competing. In 1999 France were added to create the Five Nations and in 2000 Ireland were replaced by Spain. Ireland were reintroduced in 2002 when the competition became the Six Nations and Italy replaced Spain in 2007.
First title: France (England won the first ever Home Nations and Five Nations titles)
Most titles: England have won 20 titles to date and have won the past six editions of the competition too. France are the next most successful team in the competition having won the Six Nations on six occasions since 2002. Ireland have won the tournament two times and Scotland were 1998 winners of the Home Nations.
UK TV coverage: The BBC have exclusive television rights to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations until 2029.
Six Nations 2025: upcoming fixtures
Round 1
Saturday 22 March
- Ireland v France
Kingspan Stadium, Belfast
Kick-off: 1.00pm GMT / 3.00pm SAST / 0.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 2.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT
- Scotland v Wales
Hive Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
Sunday 23 March
- England v Italy
LNER Community Stadium, York
Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Round 2
Saturday 29 March
- France v Scotland
Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle
Kick-off: 1.00pm GMT / 3.00pm SAST / 0.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 2.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT
- Wales v England
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
Sunday 30 March
- Italy v Ireland
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT
Round 3
Saturday 12 April
- France v Wales
Stade Amedee-Domenech, Brive-la-Gaillarde
Kick-off: 12.45pm BST / 1.45pm SAST / 10.45pm AEDT / 00.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.45am ET / 4.45am PT
- Ireland v England
Virgin Media Park,
Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm SAST / 2.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.45pm ET / 10.45am PT
Sunday 13 April
- Scotland v Italy
Hive Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT
Round 4
Saturday 19 April
- Italy v France
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEDT / 1.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am PT
- England v Scotland
Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester
Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm SAST / 2.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.45pm ET / 10.45am PT
Sunday 20 April
- Wales v Ireland
Rodney Parade, Newport
Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT
Round 5
Saturday 26 April
- Italy v Wales
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Kick-off: 12.15pm BST / 1.15pm SAST / 10.15pm AEDT / 0.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.15am ET / 4.15am PT
- Scotland v Ireland
Hive Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 2.30pm BST / 3.30pm SAST / 0.30am AEDT (Sunday) / 2.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT
- England v France
Allianz Stadium, London
Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm SAST / 2.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.45pm ET / 10.45am PT
Six Nations 2025: TV coverage from anywhere in the world
The BBC have sole rights to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations across the United Kingdom and broadcast fixtures on its terrestrial channels and iPlayer streaming service.
There is free coverage of the tournament available in Ireland on RTO and Virgin Media, in France on France TV and in Italy fixtures are broadcast on Sky.
Click here to find out where you can watch from elsewhere in the world.
Six Nations 2025: Squads
ENGLAND
Forwards
Zoe Aldcroft (captain)
Lark Atkin-Davies
Sarah Beckett
Sarah Bern
Hannah Botterman
Georgia Brock
Abi Burton
May Campbell
Mackenzie Carson
Kelsey Clifford
Amy Cokayne
Maddie Feaunati
Charlotte Fray
Rosie Galligan
Lilli Ives Campion
Sadia Kabeya
Alex Matthews
Maud Muir
Marlie Packer
Morwenna Talling
Abbie Ward
Backs
Holly Aitchison
Jess Breach
Abby Dow
Zoe Harrison
Tatyana Heard
Natasha Hunt
Megan Jones
Ellie Kildunne
Claudia MacDonald
Lucy Packer
Flo Robinson
Helena Rowland
Emily Scarratt
Jade Shekells
Emma Sing
Mia Venner
FRANCE
Forwards
Rose Bernadou
Axelle Berthoumieu
Manon Bigot
Yllana Brosseau
Léa Champon
Célia Domain
Charlotte Escudero
Madoussou Fall Raclot
Manae Feleu (captain)
Téani Feleu
Hina Ikahehegi
Clara Joyeux
Tauna Maka
Ambre Mwayembe
Séraphine Okemba
Élisa Riffonneau
Agathe Sochat
Kiara Zago
Backs
Monteserrat Amédée
Kelly Arbey
Carla Arbez
Océane Bordes
Émilie Boulard
Pauline Bourdon Sansus
Morgane Bourgeois
Alexandra Chambon
Nassira Konde
Mélissande Llorens
Marine Menager
Lina Queyroi
Lina Tuy
Gabrielle Vernier
IRELAND
Forwards
Alma Atagamen
Aoife Wafer
Beth Buttimer
Brittany Hogan
Christy Haney
Claire Boles
Cliodhna Moloney
Deirbhile Nic a Bháird
Dorothy Wall
Edel McMahon (captain)
Erin King
Fiona Tuite
Grace Moore
Jane Clohessy
Jane Neill
Linda Djougang
Neve Jones
Niamh O’Dowd
Ruth Campbell
Sadhbh McGrath
Siobhán McCarthy
Sophie Barrett
Backs
Amee-Leigh Costigan
Amy Larn
Anna McGann
Aoibheann Reilly
Aoife Dalton
Béibhinn Parsons
Caitríona Finn
Dannah O’Brien
Emily Lane
Enya Breen
Eve Higgins
Katie Corrigan
Katie Heffernan
Méabh Deely
Molly Scuffil-McCabe
Nicole Fowley
Stacey Flood
Vicky Elmes Kinlan
ITALY
Forwards
Ilaria Arrighetti
Giordana Duca
Valeria Fedrighi
Giada Franco
Alessandra Frangipani
Elisa Giordano (capitan)
Laura Gurioli
Isabella Locatelli
Gaia Maris
Alessia Pilani
Alissa Ranuccini
Sara Seye
Francesca Sgorbini
Emanuela Stecca
Sara Tounesi
Silvia Turani
Vittoria Vecchini
Beatrice Veronese
Backs
Alia Bitonci
Beatrice Capomaggi
Alyssa D’Incà
Francesca Granzotto
Veronica Madia
Sara Mannini
Aura Muzzo
Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi
Beatrice Rigoni
Michela Sillari
Sofia Stefan
Emma Stevanin
SCOTLAND
Forwards
Leah Bartlett
Christine Belisle
Becky Boyd
Sarah Bonar
Elliann Clarke
Hollie Cunningham
Evie Gallagher
Adelle Ferrie
Jade Konkel
Rachel Malcolm (captain)
Elis Martin
Rachel McLachlan
Aila Ronald
Molly Poolman
Lana Skeldon
Alex Stewart
Anne Young
Molly Wright
Backs
Leia Brebner-Holden
Beth Blacklock
Rhea Clarke
Rhona Lloyd
Caity Mattinson
Francesca McGhie
Liz Musgrove
Helen Nelson
Rachel Philipps
Chloe Rollie
Lucia Scott
Emma Orr
Lisa Thomson
Hannah Walker
Evie Wills
Meg Varley
WALES
Forwards
Maisie Davies
Gwenllian Pyrs
Abbey Constable
Molly Reardon
Rosie Carr
Kelsey Jones
Carys Phillips
Donna Rose
Jenni Scoble
Abbie Fleming
Alaw Pyrs
Natalia John
Gwen Crabb
Bryonie King
Georgia Evans
Kate Williams
Bethan Lewis
Alex Callender
Gwennan Hopkins
Alisha Butchers
Backs
Keira Bevan
Sian Jones
Meg Davies
Ffion Lewis
Lleucu George
Lisa Neumann
Kayleigh Powell
Robyn Wilkins
Hannah Jones (captain)
Hannah Bluck
Kerin Lake
Carys Cox
Courtney Keight
Nel Metcalfe
Jenny Hesketh
Catherine Richards
Jasmine Joyce
Previous Women’s Six Nations winners
Here is every winner of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations since 2002.
2002 – France (Grand Slam)
2003 – England (Grand Slam)
2004 – France (Grand Slam)
2005 – France (Grand Slam)
2006 – England (Grand Slam)
2007 – England (Grand Slam)
2008 – England (Grand Slam)
2009 – England
2010 – England (Grand Slam)
2011 – England (Grand Slam)
2012 – England (Grand Slam)
2013 – Ireland (Grand Slam)
2014 – France (Grand Slam)
2015 – Ireland
2016 – France
2017 – England (Grand Slam)
2018 – France (Grand Slam)
2019 – England (Grand Slam)
2020 – England (Grand Slam)
2021 – England
2022 – England (Grand Slam)
2023 – England (Grand Slam)
2024 – England (Grand Slam)
