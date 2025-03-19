Women’s Six Nations 2025: All you need to know including results, fixtures and past winners

The Women's Six Nations starts o Saturday 22 March as England go in pursuit of a seventh consecutive championship. Here’s all you need to know about the northern hemisphere’s biggest tournament...

The 29th edition of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2025 gets underway on Saturday 22 March.

In a Women’s Rugby World Cup year, England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales are looking to set a marker before taking on the rest of the world later this year.

England’s Red Roses harbour hopes of winning the tournament for a seventh year in a row and hope that John Mitchell’s will continue to set the tone under new captain, Zoe Aldcroft. France are regarded as a sleeping giant of the competition and have been England’s closest rivals in recent years but Gaelle Mignot’s charges have not touched the trophy since 2018.

There is plenty of intrigue in Wales too. Sean Lynn takes charge of the Welsh for the very first time, fresh from taking Gloucester-Hartpury to three Premiership Women’s Rugby titles in a row and takes charge of this team after turmoil behind the scenes in Cardiff.

Last year Ireland enjoyed a standout year under Scott Bemand. Aoife Wafer and Erin King emerged as some of the country’s brightest stars and acquitted themselves well alongside teammates in their WXV 1 debut in the autumn.

Even Italy are on an upward trajectory after introducing full-time contracts in 2022 and increasing the number of centrally contracted players earlier this year, with the likes of Sofia Stefan, Sara Seye and Silvia Turani all benefitting from full-time support.

Ahead of a kick-off that starts a festival of women’s rugby for the rest of the year, here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, including fixtures, squads and where you can watch.

Six Nations 2025: overview

Dates: 22 March – 26 April

Teams: England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales

Defending champions: England

The backstory: This competition began in 1996 at the Home Nations Championship, with England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales competing. In 1999 France were added to create the Five Nations and in 2000 Ireland were replaced by Spain. Ireland were reintroduced in 2002 when the competition became the Six Nations and Italy replaced Spain in 2007.

First title: France (England won the first ever Home Nations and Five Nations titles)

Most titles: England have won 20 titles to date and have won the past six editions of the competition too. France are the next most successful team in the competition having won the Six Nations on six occasions since 2002. Ireland have won the tournament two times and Scotland were 1998 winners of the Home Nations.

UK TV coverage: The BBC have exclusive television rights to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations until 2029.

Six Nations 2025: upcoming fixtures

Round 1

Saturday 22 March

Ireland v France

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Kick-off: 1.00pm GMT / 3.00pm SAST / 0.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 2.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT

Scotland v Wales

Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Sunday 23 March

England v Italy

LNER Community Stadium, York

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Round 2

Saturday 29 March

France v Scotland

Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle

Kick-off: 1.00pm GMT / 3.00pm SAST / 0.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 2.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT

Wales v England

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Sunday 30 March

Italy v Ireland

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Round 3

Saturday 12 April

France v Wales

Stade Amedee-Domenech, Brive-la-Gaillarde

Kick-off: 12.45pm BST / 1.45pm SAST / 10.45pm AEDT / 00.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.45am ET / 4.45am PT

Ireland v England

Virgin Media Park,

Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm SAST / 2.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.45pm ET / 10.45am PT

Sunday 13 April

Scotland v Italy

Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Round 4

Saturday 19 April

Italy v France

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEDT / 1.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am PT

England v Scotland

Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester

Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm SAST / 2.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.45pm ET / 10.45am PT

Sunday 20 April

Wales v Ireland

Rodney Parade, Newport

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Round 5

Saturday 26 April

Italy v Wales

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 12.15pm BST / 1.15pm SAST / 10.15pm AEDT / 0.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.15am ET / 4.15am PT

Scotland v Ireland

Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2.30pm BST / 3.30pm SAST / 0.30am AEDT (Sunday) / 2.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT

England v France

Allianz Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm SAST / 2.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.45pm ET / 10.45am PT

Six Nations 2025: TV coverage from anywhere in the world

The BBC have sole rights to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations across the United Kingdom and broadcast fixtures on its terrestrial channels and iPlayer streaming service.

There is free coverage of the tournament available in Ireland on RTO and Virgin Media, in France on France TV and in Italy fixtures are broadcast on Sky.

Click here to find out where you can watch from elsewhere in the world.

Six Nations 2025: Squads

ENGLAND

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (captain)

Lark Atkin-Davies

Sarah Beckett

Sarah Bern

Hannah Botterman

Georgia Brock

Abi Burton

May Campbell

Mackenzie Carson

Kelsey Clifford

Amy Cokayne

Maddie Feaunati

Charlotte Fray

Rosie Galligan

Lilli Ives Campion

Sadia Kabeya

Alex Matthews

Maud Muir

Marlie Packer

Morwenna Talling

Abbie Ward

Backs

Holly Aitchison

Jess Breach

Abby Dow

Zoe Harrison

Tatyana Heard

Natasha Hunt

Megan Jones

Ellie Kildunne

Claudia MacDonald

Lucy Packer

Flo Robinson

Helena Rowland

Emily Scarratt

Jade Shekells

Emma Sing

Mia Venner

FRANCE

Forwards

Rose Bernadou

Axelle Berthoumieu

Manon Bigot

Yllana Brosseau

Léa Champon

Célia Domain

Charlotte Escudero

Madoussou Fall Raclot

Manae Feleu (captain)

Téani Feleu

Hina Ikahehegi

Clara Joyeux

Tauna Maka

Ambre Mwayembe

Séraphine Okemba

Élisa Riffonneau

Agathe Sochat

Kiara Zago

Backs

Monteserrat Amédée

Kelly Arbey

Carla Arbez

Océane Bordes

Émilie Boulard

Pauline Bourdon Sansus

Morgane Bourgeois

Alexandra Chambon

Nassira Konde

Mélissande Llorens

Marine Menager

Lina Queyroi

Lina Tuy

Gabrielle Vernier

IRELAND

Forwards

Alma Atagamen

Aoife Wafer

Beth Buttimer

Brittany Hogan

Christy Haney

Claire Boles

Cliodhna Moloney

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

Dorothy Wall

Edel McMahon (captain)

Erin King

Fiona Tuite

Grace Moore

Jane Clohessy

Jane Neill

Linda Djougang

Neve Jones

Niamh O’Dowd

Ruth Campbell

Sadhbh McGrath

Siobhán McCarthy

Sophie Barrett

Backs

Amee-Leigh Costigan

Amy Larn

Anna McGann

Aoibheann Reilly

Aoife Dalton

Béibhinn Parsons

Caitríona Finn

Dannah O’Brien

Emily Lane

Enya Breen

Eve Higgins

Katie Corrigan

Katie Heffernan

Méabh Deely

Molly Scuffil-McCabe

Nicole Fowley

Stacey Flood

Vicky Elmes Kinlan

ITALY

Forwards

Ilaria Arrighetti

Giordana Duca

Valeria Fedrighi

Giada Franco

Alessandra Frangipani

Elisa Giordano (capitan)

Laura Gurioli

Isabella Locatelli

Gaia Maris

Alessia Pilani

Alissa Ranuccini

Sara Seye

Francesca Sgorbini

Emanuela Stecca

Sara Tounesi

Silvia Turani

Vittoria Vecchini

Beatrice Veronese

Backs

Alia Bitonci

Beatrice Capomaggi

Alyssa D’Incà

Francesca Granzotto

Veronica Madia

Sara Mannini

Aura Muzzo

Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi

Beatrice Rigoni

Michela Sillari

Sofia Stefan

Emma Stevanin

SCOTLAND

Forwards

Leah Bartlett

Christine Belisle

Becky Boyd

Sarah Bonar

Elliann Clarke

Hollie Cunningham

Evie Gallagher

Adelle Ferrie

Jade Konkel

Rachel Malcolm (captain)

Elis Martin

Rachel McLachlan

Aila Ronald

Molly Poolman

Lana Skeldon

Alex Stewart

Anne Young

Molly Wright

Backs

Leia Brebner-Holden

Beth Blacklock

Rhea Clarke

Rhona Lloyd

Caity Mattinson

Francesca McGhie

Liz Musgrove

Helen Nelson

Rachel Philipps

Chloe Rollie

Lucia Scott

Emma Orr

Lisa Thomson

Hannah Walker

Evie Wills

Meg Varley

WALES

Forwards

Maisie Davies

Gwenllian Pyrs

Abbey Constable

Molly Reardon

Rosie Carr

Kelsey Jones

Carys Phillips

Donna Rose

Jenni Scoble

Abbie Fleming

Alaw Pyrs

Natalia John

Gwen Crabb

Bryonie King

Georgia Evans

Kate Williams

Bethan Lewis

Alex Callender

Gwennan Hopkins

Alisha Butchers

Backs

Keira Bevan

Sian Jones

Meg Davies

Ffion Lewis

Lleucu George

Lisa Neumann

Kayleigh Powell

Robyn Wilkins

Hannah Jones (captain)

Hannah Bluck

Kerin Lake

Carys Cox

Courtney Keight

Nel Metcalfe

Jenny Hesketh

Catherine Richards

Jasmine Joyce

Previous Women’s Six Nations winners

Here is every winner of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations since 2002.

2002 – France (Grand Slam)

2003 – England (Grand Slam)

2004 – France (Grand Slam)

2005 – France (Grand Slam)

2006 – England (Grand Slam)

2007 – England (Grand Slam)

2008 – England (Grand Slam)

2009 – England

2010 – England (Grand Slam)

2011 – England (Grand Slam)

2012 – England (Grand Slam)

2013 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

2014 – France (Grand Slam)

2015 – Ireland

2016 – France

2017 – England (Grand Slam)

2018 – France (Grand Slam)

2019 – England (Grand Slam)

2020 – England (Grand Slam)

2021 – England

2022 – England (Grand Slam)

2023 – England (Grand Slam)

2024 – England (Grand Slam)

