There are no female head coaches in the 2026 Six Nations which starts on Saturday 11 April

In the Women’s Six Nations there are no female head coaches across the tournament.

In 2025 there was one as Gaëlle Mignot was in charge of France alongside David Oritz. However, they both stepped down after the Rugby World Cup and was replaced by François Ratier.

The other five nations also have men at the helm. England’s coach is John Mitchell, who has been in charge since 2023. Scotland’s boss is Sione Fukofuka, who will take charge of his first Women’s Six Nations after taking over from Bryan Easson.

Ireland employ Scott Bemand, who took over in 2023. Italy have Fabio Roselli in charge and Wales have former Gloucester-Hartpury boss Sean Lynn.

Of course in the coaching staff across the nations there are female coaches. For example in the England camp Sarah Hunter is the defence coach.

The tournament gets underway on 11 April with England favourites to lift the title again. If they do so it will be the eighth time in a row which will be their best-ever consecutive trophy haul in the tournament.

The Red Roses are on a 33-game winning streak across all competitions. Their last loss came in the 2022 World Cup final against New Zealand and it will take some going for them to face defeat in this competition.

The first opportunity a team will have to try and dethrone England is in the first round when they play Ireland. Allianz Stadium will host the game with a record Women’s Six Nations crowd set to be in attendance.

In February it was announced England had sold over 60,000 tickets.

