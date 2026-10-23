Can England bounce back from their first defeat in 41 matches?

Watch Canada v England as one of the biggest rivalries in women’s rugby is renewed in this eagerly anticipated WXV Global Series contest in Ottawa.

That epic unbeaten run is now over. After going 41 matches without suffering defeat – a record that stretched back to the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup final – the Red Roses lost to Canada in Toronto in a 24-21 thriller last weekend. The Canadians claimed a famous 26-26 draw in Exeter last month, and have now gone one better on home turf. The question is, can a side who’d forgotten what it’s like to lose bounce back in today’s rematch?

“This week is about getting back to who we are,” said Red Roses head coach John Mitchell. “Hungry, accountable to each other and demanding more of ourselves than anyone outside this group ever could.”

Mitchell’s made four changes to the XV, the most notable being former world player of the year Ellie Kildunne dropping to the bench, replaced by Emma Sing at full-back. The other newcomers to the starting line-up are Mia Venner (wing), Helena Rowland (centre) and Sadia Kabeya (back row).

Mitchell’s counterpart, Kevin Rouet, isn’t resting on his laurels after last week’s stunning victory. Taylor Perry returns at fly-half, while Shoshanah Seumanutafa (who scored a try in Toronto) gets the nod at inside centre. Gabrielle Senft is also promoted from the bench to start on the blindside.

You can watch Canada v Red Roses live streams for free in the UK and various other countries around the world. If you’re away from home right now you can still follow the action as it happens if you use a VPN.

We’ve got all the details you need at the bottom of the page, along with information on team line-ups and officials.

Read more: How to watch WXV Global Series 2026 from anywhere.

Can I watch Canada v Red Roses for free?

United Kingdom

There are two options for UK viewers to watch free Canada v England live streams tonight.

The match is available on BBC iPlayer . The streaming service is free to use though you do need to create an account to view. You also require a valid TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

. The streaming service is free to use though you do need to create an account to view. You also require a valid TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK. A Canada v Red Roses free stream is also available on the Rugby YouTube channel. This is UK exclusive.

Kick-off is midnight tonight.

International

If you live in a country where there’s no separate WXV Global Series broadcast deal in place (eg the United States), you can watch Canada v England live streams on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. The service is free to use but you do need to register beforehand.

Travelling overseas right now? You can still watch your usual free Canada v England live stream if you use a good VPN. You’ll find more details at the bottom of the page.

Other Canada v England live streams

Canada You can watch Canada v Red Roses on TSN2 and the TSN app in Canada. Prices for the TSN Standard package start at $24.99 per month. Kick-off is 7.00pm EDT / 4.00pm PDT tonight.

New Zealand Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Canada v England live streams in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year. The match gets underway at midday NZDT on Saturday lunchtime.

Australia Down under you can watch Canada v Red Roses live streams via streaming service Stan Sport. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99 per month). Kick-off is 11.00am AEDT on Saturday morning.

South Africa

SuperSport has the TV rights for this WXV Global Series encounter. There are various SuperSport packages available – including options to stream online or watch on your TV via DStv – so take a look to find out what works best for you. The match gets underway at 1.00am SAST early on Saturday morning.

How to watch Canada v Red Roses from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching Canada v England live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the game as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Canada v England teams and officials

Canada

Savannah Bauder, Alysha Corrigan, Florence Symonds, Shoshanah Seumanutafa, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Taylor Perry, Olivia Apps; Mikiela Nelson, Kiki Idowu, Daleaka Menin, Sophie De Goede (captain), Laetitia Royer, Gabrielle Senft, Julia Omokhuale, Lizzie Gibson

Replacements:

Emily Tuttosi, Brooke Rempel, Pamphinette Buisa, Justine Pelletier, Brittany Kassil, Fabioli Forteza, Caroline Crossley, Alexandra Tessier

Red Roses

Emma Sing, Jess Breach, Megan Jones (captain), Helena Rowland, Mia Venner, Zoe Harrison, Lucy Packer; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Sarah Bern, Morwenna Talling, Lilli Ives Campion, Abi Burton, Sadia Kabeya, Maddie Feaunati.

Replacements: Bryony Field, Mackenzie Carson, Maud Muir, Demelza Short, Alex Matthews, Flo Robinson, Holly Aitchison, Ellie Kildunne

The referee for Canada v Red Roses is Aurélie Groizeleau (France), assisted by a pair of American assistants in Luke Rogan and Amelia Luciano. Derek Summers (also USA) is the TMO.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

Recommended videos for you

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.