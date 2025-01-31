Find out all you need to know about Steve Borthwick's side ahead of the 2025 Guinness Men's Six Nations

England will be looking to lift the Six Nations trophy for the first time since 2020 in this campaign.

However, odds are stacked against them following a tough 2024. Here’s all you need to know about the team before the tournament begins.

Six Nations History

Remarkably, England still hold the record for the most Six Nations titles with seven, one clear of Wales, Ireland and France. Three of those titles came in the opening four years.

In recent memory, it’s a solitary Covid Six Nations in 2020 in which England has claimed the silverware. Alongside Ireland, England are one of two sides to have never finished bottom of the championship.

Form guide

After five consecutive defeats to New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, the form book could hardly be worse. Granted, the margins were narrow but it still racked up to be their lowest win percentage season since 2008. Losing can become a habit that is hard to shake.

The one saving grace last year was that incredible win against Ireland. England’s intensity was eye-watering that day as they starved the Irish of their usual go-forward. In attack, the likes of Ollie Lawrence and Tommy Freeman were clinical.

Maro Itoje has taken the captain’s armband from Saracens team-mate Jamie George and at 30 years old it’s been a long time coming. Notable inclusions in the 36-man training squad were back-rows Tom Willis and Ted Hill, and props Joe Heyes, Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Bevan Rodd. Dan Cole is omitted. Ben Spencer drops out to make way for Alex Mitchell’s return at nine, while uncapped Quins duo Oscar Beard and Cadan Murley also come in.

With George Furbank (fractured arm) unavailable, Freddie Steward is the sole specialist full-back. The opening trip to the Aviva will be make or break for the men in white. They will need to fix the lapses with their blitz defence to have any chance.

Key player

The shining light for England last year was Marcus Smith. The fly-half was phenomenal in a struggling side, especially through the autumn, and has proved he can command a game at the highest level. The only issue is whether, with Furbank sidelined, Borthwick opts to deploy Smith at full-back and start George Ford or Fin Smith at ten.

Either way, if England are to have any success this campaign, it will likely be because Marcus Smith is humming. Mitchell, too, will be instrumental. The Saints No 9 spent the latter part of 2024 out with a neck injury but is now back to stamp his authority at half-back.

One to watch

With Joe Marler now retired, Ellis Genge – the joint vice-captain with Jamie George – will have to step up as the squad’s elder statesman at loosehead. The Bristolian has struggled at times lately but the added responsibility could take his game to another level.

Coach: Steve Borthwick

Last year was one to forget for the Cumbrian. Seven losses in 12 games, with a brawling Six Nations victory against Ireland the only real result to get fans excited. In the midst of that, two coaches threw in the towel during the summer. Aled Walters, head of strength & conditioning, left for the Ireland set-up, while Felix Jones resigned as defence guru.

Strangely, the latter worked his notice as an analyst remotely until leaving the role with ‘immediate effect’ in December. To top things off, there was the noise of the Bill Sweeney RFU bonus furore too, so it’s hard to see this year being any worse for Borthwick.

However, with the incredible player pool at his disposal and three home games at Allianz Stadium, there is a world where fortunes change on a dime and we suddenly see this England team firing on all cylinders again.

Prediction

If England lose those difficult opening games to Ireland, France and Scotland, that pre-tournament price of 25-1 for a first-ever Wooden Spoon looks like a smart wager. But repeat last year’s Ireland heroics first up and instead we could witness an English renaissance. It really could go either way.

England’s odds to win the tournament stand at 7/2.

How to watch England in the Six Nations

For all the information on how to watch England during the Six Nations, visit our viewing hub here.

England’s Six Nations record:

2024: Third

2023: Fourth

2022: Third

2021: Fifth

2020: First

England’s Six Nations fixtures

Saturday 1 February 2025

Ireland v England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Saturday 8 February 2025

England v France

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Saturday 22 February 2025

England v Scotland

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Sunday 9 March 2025

England v Italy

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 15 March 2025

Wales v England

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

