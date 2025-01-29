Here is every side to win a Men’s Six Nations Grand Slam

Four different nations have had the perfect campaign, and we've collated them all here

The men’s Six Nations Grand Slam is one of the most sought-after titles in rugby union. It’s such a difficult thing to win with no room for error over a number of weeks against the best opposition in Europe.

Since the Six Nations era began in 2000, the Grand Slam has been won 13 times by four teams. Only Italy and Scotland have not managed a clean sweep, or even a title for that matter, in that time.

But who has claimed the Grand Slam the most? And which captains led their sides to history-making wins? Here is all you need to know when it comes to Six Nations Grand Slams.

Men’s Six Nations Grand Slam: Previous winners

(Year: Nation, head coach, captain)

2023: Ireland, Andy Farrell, Johnny Sexton

The tournament was Johnny Sexton’s last Six Nations and what a championship he had. He became Ireland’s top points scorer and led his side to a Grand Slam win.

The highlight of their campaign was the win over France, that year’s World Cup hosts. It was hyped up because of the form both teams were in and it more than lived up to expectation at the Aviva Stadium. One of the standout moments was Antoine Dupont’s monster tackle on Mack Hansen which somehow prevented a try. However, Dupont couldn’t single-handedly stop Ireland and Farrell’s mean came away with a pulsating 32-19 win in round two.

Ireland’s win over England clinched the Grand Slam but will be remembered for Freddie Steward’s controversial red card. The England full-back was sent off in the 40th minute after his elbow made contact with Hugo Keenan’s head in unfortunate fashion as he turned to avoid a collision with the ball loose on the floor. The red card was later rescinded but the man advantage helped Ireland hold on for a 29-16 win. In 2025, 20-minute red cards were introduced for the first time in the Six Nations.

Despite Ireland coming away with the Grand Slam, it was France’s Damian Penaud who was named Player of the Tournament. Although Ireland were among the favourites to win the Rugby World Cup later that year, they lost to New Zealand in the quarter-final in agonising fashion.

2022: France, Fabien Galthié, Antoine Dupont

France’s form has risen astronomically over the past few years and it has coincided with a new generation of players, led by the phenomenal Antoine Dupont. Arguably the best player in the world, he also took on the skipper duties after regular captain Charles Ollivon was ruled out with a knee injury.

A 37-10 win over Italy kickstarted France’s campaign before wins over Ireland, Scotland and Wales set them up for a Grand Slam. In the final match of the tournament, they played England and France’s attack was too much for Eddie Jones’s men to handle with Gael Fickou, Francios Cros and Dupont crossing to seal the perfect tournament.

The Grand Slam win was not only their first clean sweep since 2010 but also the first time they had won the title since then. The 12-year dry spell was their longest wait between titles.

Captain Dupont was named Player of the Tournament and said: “It’s always a pleasure and point of pride to receive prizes but it’s difficult because it’s a team sport. There are 15 of us on the pitch, 23 in the matchday squad and 50-60 who prepare for these games and these wins. I really want to thank my teammates today.”

2019: Wales, Warren Gatland, Alun Wyn Jones

This Grand Slam win for Wales was their first since 2012 and their first Six Nations title since 2013. Captain Alun Wyn Jones not only brought silverware to his nation but was also named Player of the Tournament.

They opened their championship with a history-making 24-19 win away against France. Wales were trailing 16-0 at half-time but pulled off their biggest comeback win in the Six Nations to take the victory. A 26-15 win over Italy, 21-13 victory against England and narrow 18-11 win over Scotland set up the prospect of a Grand Slam.

They faced defending champions Ireland on the final day, who had claimed the Grand Slam the year before (see more below). Wales completely dominated the match and stopped Ireland from scoring until the clock went red when Jordan Larmour’s try in the 83rd minute provided scant consolation. The 25-7 win was Wales’ biggest winning margin against Ireland since 1976, some 43 years.

The Grand Slam was Gatland’s third in charge, the most of any coach in the men’s Six Nations era. Wales went on to finish fourth in the Rugby World Cup later that year, losing to New Zealand in the bronze medal match after falling to eventual champions South Africa in the semi-final, having beaten les Bleus in the quarters.

2018: Ireland, Joe Schmidt, Rory Best

Ireland had stopped England winning the Grand Slam in 2017, though Eddie Jones’ side did win the title, but their form continued to improve under head coach Joe Schmidt. They were among the favourites heading into the 2018 tournament and they more than lived up to that title.

It was largely smooth sailing throughout the championship but Ireland had to face England in the final round at Twickenham to finish the job. The ground had been a bogey stadium for the Men in Green as they had not won in south-west London since 2010. But Ireland came out the blocks firing with tries from Garry Ringrose and CJ Stander. Elliot Daly scored to hit back for the home side but Jacob Stockdale added another before half-time to send Ireland flying towards the Grand Slam.

Ireland only added another penalty in the second half but withheld a comeback from England, who scored two tries in the second period, to emerge victorious and claim the Grand Slam. It was England’s first loss at home under Jones and their first since 2015. It was also England’s first loss at Twickenham in the Six Nations since 2012.

Stockdale was named Player of the Tournament and also finished as the top-try scorer of the championship with seven.

2016: England, Eddie Jones, Dylan Hartley

The Eddie Jones era was a controversial one, especially now players who competed under the head coach have criticised about his training methods and manner with players. But in 2016, things were rosy as his reign had only just begun following his appointment after the disastrous home 2015 Rugby World Cup group-stage exit under Stuart Lancaster. Jones’ start to his job was hugely positive and produced England’s first Grand Slam since 2003. It was also the first Grand Slam in the men’s Six Nations for four years.

Scotland were England’s first opponents and Jones’ men stopped them from scoring a try in a 15-9 win. An impressive 40-9 win over Italy, in which Jonathan Joseph scored a hat-trick, followed nicely on. Ireland were next to lose to England going down 21-10 before a narrow 25-21 win over Wales kept England’s Grand Slam hopes alive.

Their final opponents were France, who were typically unpredictable at this point in time. Les Bleus No 9 Maxime Machenaud had a perfect boot on him on the day, kicking seven from seven penalties. But they couldn’t add any tries to the mix, unlike their English counterparts. Danny Care, Dan Cole and Anthony Watson all crossed the whitewash to seal a perfect debut campaign for Australian Jones.

2012: Wales, Warren Gatland, Sam Warburton

Sam Warburton is regarded as one of the best Welsh players of all-time. He was not only a lethal forward but his leadership abilities were second to none and he displayed those throughout the 2012 tournament when Wales won the Grand Slam.

A narrow 23-21 win against Ireland kicked off their campaign. A more comfortable 27-13 victory over Scotland came next. A 19-12 win over rivals England, where they stopped the men in white from scoring a try, followed before Italy went down 24-3 which set Wales up for a Grand Slam tilt in the last round.

France were their final opponents and while they were motivated to win a Grand Slam, Wales also wanted to ensure they pipped England, who could have won if Wales slipped up against les Bleus, to the title.

There was only one try scored in Wales’ match against France and that was by Welsh wing Alex Cuthbert in the first half. Wales eventually edged the match 16-9 to grant Gatland his second Grand Slam in charge.

2010: France, Marc Lièvremont, Thierry Dusautoir

France headed into their final round match of the Six Nations knowing they had already won the title because of Ireland’s loss to Scotland earlier in the day. But they still had their eyes on the Grand Slam and only one team stood in their way, England.

By half-time France had a narrow lead of 12-7 and the second half of the game only saw one more score, a drop-goal from Jonny Wilkinson. The low-scoring game meant France won the Grand Slam.

After the win, head coach Marc Lievremont said: “Coaching the French team teaches you patience, perseverance and modesty.

“There is still a lot of work to do but it will be easier with a Grand Slam behind us and we know we now have a team that can do great things.”

Despite having a wealth of talent in their ranks, France had to wait 12 years for their next Grand Slam. The 2010 tournament saw John Hayes become the first player to reach 100 caps for Ireland’s men’s team, he was soon followed by legendary centre Brian O’Driscoll.

2009: Ireland, Declan Kidney, Brian O’Driscoll

Heading into the 2009 Championship, Wales were among the favourites having picked up the Grand Slam the year before. But Ireland were in fine form and the battle between the two nations is one that lives long in the memories of fans.

The match was a tight one when they came up against in each other in the final round. Ireland were playing away from home and at half-time Wales were winning 6-0 thanks to two Stephen Jones penalties. However, two quick-fire tries from Brian O’Driscoll and Tommy Bowe brought Ireland right back into the game, while Jones continued to chip away at the scoreboard.

After 75 minutes, Ireland were winning 14-12 but Jones then landed a drop-goal to take Wales ahead. Ronan O’Gara saw his opposite number and thought ‘anything you can do, I can do’. The Irish fly-half stepped up in the 78th minute to slot a drop-goal of his own to not only seal the win but a first Irish Grand Slam since 1948.

The 2009 Championship was a great one for Irish drop-goals with O’Driscoll slotting one of his own against England in round three. The kick, as well as a late try by the Irish centre, sealed a 14-13 win over the English.

The tournament also had its first Friday night game ever with the match between France and Wales. France hosted the fixture at the Stade de France and beat Wales 21-16.

2008: Wales, Warren Gatland, Ryan Jones

Wales won the Grand Slam in Warren Gatland’s first Six Nations in charge. Gatland was appointed in late 2007 and the 2008 clean sweep kickstarted a dominant era in Welsh rugby history.

There is a famous saying ‘attack wins you games, defence wins you titles’, which was coined by Sir Alex Ferguson, and it rang true of Wales’ 2008 title win. They only conceded two tries throughout the tournament, breaking the previous record for the fewest tries shipped (England, 4).

England’s Toby Flood scored one of those tries in Wales’ 26-19 win over England at Twickenham. That game was the first time Wales had beaten England at home in 20 years. The other try Wales conceded was scored by Italy’s legendary prop Martin Castrogiovanni in a 47-8 defeat.

The tournament was not only a great one for Wales as a collective, but a sensational one for Shane Williams individually. He was named Player of the Tournament and became Wales men’s all-time top try scorer with 41. Williams ended his career with 58 and remains the top try-scorer to this day.

2005: Wales, Mike Ruddock, Gareth Thomas

Wales not only won the Grand Slam in 2005 but they became the first team to do so when playing more games away from home. They pulled off wins on the road against Italy, France and Scotland while also defeating England and Ireland in Cardiff.

They made more history as the first Wales men’s team to beat England since 1999. They edged a low-scoring game 11-9 thanks to a Shane Williams try. The match was also the first time England had lost an opening Six Nations match and the first time they had lost at what was then the Millennium Stadium.

On top of those accolades, they also secured a first-ever Six Nations Grand Slam and a first championship Grand Slam since 1978. They also secured their first Triple Crown, when you beat England, Wales and Ireland, since 1988. A hugely impressive tournament for the nation.

Strangely, in the tournament a Wales player was not the top try-scorer or the top points-scorer. Ireland’s Ronan O’Gara slotted the most points with England’s Marc Cueto scoring the most tries.

2004: France, Bernard Laporte, Fabien Pelous

In 2004 again it was France, England and Ireland who were the teams to beat. Ireland got their revenge over England with the Rugby World Cup champions also losing to France. The Irish suffered the same fate as they had the year before, though, coming second and only losing to the team who claimed the Grand Slam.

France had an impressive tournament with standout results including a 35-17 win over Ireland and a 25-0 victory against Italy.

However, unlike their dominant final game in 2002 (read on for more), they had a difficult last outing to secure the title. The final round saw France face their old nemesis England in Le Crunch. France got off to a great start and sitting pretty 21-3 up at half-time.

However, a valiant second-half comeback from England made the French sweat; tries from Ben Cohen and Josh Lewsey plus the boot of Olly Barkley kept them in the game. However, France’s only points in the second half secured the Grand Slam for them as Dimitri Yachvili slotted a penalty and those three points were the difference in their 24-21 win.

2003: England, Sir Clive Woodward, Martin Johnson

The 2003 Grand Slam win sent a message to other teams before the Rugby World Cup about England’s form. Of course, England went on to also win the World Cup against Australia thanks to that drop-goal by Jonny Wilkinson in extra time.

Before the Six Nations began, though, England were not a shoe-in for the title. France were looming large and Ireland were in great form. So much so, that heading into the final round, both England and Ireland had won all four of their matches and faced one another in a Grand Slam decider.

Irish ten David Humphreys got the scoreboard ticking with a fourth-minute drop goal but England were dominant from then on. Tries from Lawrence Dallaglio, Mike Tindall, Will Greenwood and Dan Luger helped them romp to a 42-6 to claim their first Grand Slam of the Six Nations era.

The victory was even more impressive given the game was held in Dublin. A huge away win in front of almost 50,000 fans in the Irish capital showed the mentality and talent of a once-in-a-generation team. The game will also go down in the record books for captain Martin Johnson’s refusal to move his team before the game, leaving then-president Mary McAleese to trudge along the turf instead of the red carpet when greeting the players. Johnson didn’t give an inch before kick-off and England were even more ruthless once the game got going.

2002: France, Bernard Laporte, Fabien Galthié

While Fabien Galthié captained France three times in the 2002 tournament, he was not the only man to lead les Bleus on their way to a Grand Slam win. Raphaël Ibañez and Olivier Magne captained France in Galthié’s absence in what turned out to be a very successful year.

In round one France managed the game well and comfortably saw off 33-12. They stopped the Azzurri crossing their whitewash and had Gérald Merceron’s boot to thank for keeping the scoreboard ticking over. However, their second match was not as smooth sailing.

Against Wales, France held off a late comeback to edge out the game 37-33. Tony Marsh was the star for France that day in Cardiff, scoring two tries. There was another close battle in round three against England but France once again came out on the right side of the scoreline with a 20-15 win. In round four they edged out Scotland 22-10.

The final round is crunch time with the Grand Slam in the back of every player’s mind. However, the pressure only seemed to make France fly as they crushed Ireland 44-5 with both Serge Betsen and Nicolas Brusque scoring two tries apiece.

The Grand Slam was France’s first in the Six Nations era but their seventh in the history of the European competition.

