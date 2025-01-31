All the details on broadcasters and streams for the final 2025 Six Nations match of the weekend

Watch Ireland v England as the reigning champions kick off their 2025 Six Nations against the only side to beat them last season, with all the information here on how to tune into TV broadcasts and live streams wherever you are this weekend.

This is arguably the hardest match to call in this opening round of fixtures. Ireland may have won two Six Nations titles in a row, but after last season’s surprise victory at Twickenham, England travel to Dublin knowing they have what it takes to beat the hosts.

Ireland v England kicks off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday and is available to watch for free in many countries, including the UK, Ireland and France. Read on for Rugby World’s complete guide on how to watch Ireland v England online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

Key information

– Ireland v England date: Saturday 1 February 2025

– Ireland v England kick-off time: 4.45pm local (GMT) / 5.45pm CET / 11.45am ET / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday)

– Ireland v England venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

– Ireland v England on TV: ITV1, Virgin Media One, France 2

– Ireland v England streams: ITVX (free), Virgin Media Play (free), FranceTV (free)

How to watch Ireland v England in the UK – Six Nations free live stream

Fans in the UK can watch England’s trip to Ireland in their first game of the 2025 Six Nations on ITV1 and ITVX.

Six Nations TV coverage in the UK is shared by two public, free-to-air broadcasters – ITV and the BBC – and it’s ITV who show the games when Ireland are at home. Ireland v England will be shown on terrestrial channel ITV1, and online on the ITVX streaming platform. ITVX is free to use – you just need to register with an email address, though don’t forget you need a valid TV Licence when it comes to streaming live TV.

Coverage starts at 4.00pm GMT ahead of the 4.45pm GMT kick-off.

How to watch Ireland v England from abroad

Out of your home country when Ireland v England is on? You’ll probably find that your streaming services are geo-restricted, but not when you use a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that can make your device appear to be in a different country, so you can connect as if you were back home in your living room. It’s a must-have for watching rugby while travelling, and the bonus is that VPNs are great for your general internet security, too.

How to watch Ireland v England in Ireland

As in the UK, fans in Ireland can watch their team’s Six Nations opener against England for free on Virgin Media.

Virgin Media are splitting the Six Nations rights with RTÉ but have the honour of showing Ireland’s first game, in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Ireland v England will be shown on on Virgin Media One, which is available on free terrestrial TV in Ireland. You can also stream Ireland v England online for free with Virgin Media Play, either by downloading their app or simply by pressing play on their website with no sign-up required.

Coverage starts at 4.00pm ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

How to watch Ireland v England in France

In France, all Six Nations games are free to watch with public broadcaster France Télévisions, including Ireland v England on Saturday 1 February. The game will go out live on terrestrial channel France 2, with an Ireland v England live stream available on the FranceTV streaming platform, which is also free to view.

Coverage starts at 5.35pm CET ahead of the 5.45pm CET kick-off.

Ireland v England: Other global streams

USA: Fans in the USA can watch Ireland v England on Peacock, which costs $7.99 a month.

Australia: Stan Sport will show Ireland v England in Australia – you’ll need a base Stan subscription plus $15 per month for Stan Sport.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Ireland v England is on Sky Sport, which is $49.99 per month if you’re after a streaming subscription. South Africa: SuperSport is the port of call for fans South Africa to watch Ireland v England – TV and streaming packages are available.

Italy: Fans in Italy don’t get England v Ireland for free but it is available on Sky Sports Italia.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2025.

