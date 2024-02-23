Finn Russell shocked by emotional Jamie George news on eve of Calcutta Cup clash in 2024 Six Nations

George's mum, Jane, has sadly passed away

Scotland co-captain Finn Russell was shocked to learn England skipper Jamie George’s mum had passed away.

George’s mum, Jane, died last week and the Saracens hooker has been speaking emotionally about her in the build up to Scotland v England in the 2024 Six Nations.

Russell was asked about his reaction to the news in the press conference before the game on Saturday.

“I didn’t know that, ” Russell told the media. “I got on well with Jamie on the Lions tour in 21. He is a great man. I am really sorry to hear that so close to the game.

“I’ll probably send him a text tonight now I know that and send my condolences to him, because obviously that is such a tough thing to deal with. That is terrible to hear that but I hope he and his family are OK and he is ready for the game tomorrow.”

George was asked about his mother’s passing ahead of the Calcutta Cup game. It was there he revealed he had learned of his mother’s cancer diagnosis on the same day he was named England’s new skipper.

“It’s been really tough,” George said. “I found out about her cancer diagnosis on the same day I found out I was going to be England captain, so that was a pretty mixed day.

“She was the biggest rugby fan on earth. She loved this team, loved watching me play. She never missed a game. The text I’ve got from her before my first game (as captain) is something I’ll treasure forever. She said it was the proudest day of her life. Given what she was going through to still be able to put a smile on her face is huge.”

George will captain England at Murrayfield on Saturday and hopes to win the game in his mum’s memory.

The star is aware of how tough the challenge will be to down Scotland at home, though. Scotland have beaten England in the last three Six Nations with their last victory over their rivals coming in 2020.

