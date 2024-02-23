Scotland v England predictions Six Nations 2024: Who will take Calcutta Cup home?

Who will get the edge in the old rivalry?

Scotland v England predictions are in but based off of recent results, Scotland will be favourites. The Calcutta Cup has been in Scotland’s hands since they beat England in 2021. Long gone are the days where England would lift the trophy high year-after-year, the team retained the Calcutta Cup nine times between 2009 and 2017.

However, Scotland are behind England in the table in this year’s competition. So far in the 2024 tournament Gregor Townsend’s side have managed to hold off a Welsh comeback but fell short against France. England, meanwhile, have beaten Wales and Italy but have looked far off their best.

To keep their Six Nations title hopes alive Scotland will have to defeat England. If the Scots suffer another defeat, the trophy may be out of their grasp, especially as they still have in-form Ireland to play. Whatever the result, the match is set to be one fans should not miss.

Scotland v England predictions

Sarah Rendell: Scotland by 10 points. England may be heading into the game with winning momentum but there hasn’t been a performance in the tournament so far that has convinced me they could beat Scotland. Steve Borthwick’s team are trialling new combinations, blooding new players and introducing a new defensive system while coming up against an experienced and well-oiled Scotland machine.

Scotland also have home advantage to add into those elements. Murrayfield will be abuzz with their team’s recent success against their old rivals, Duhan van der Merwe’s blistering Twickenham try just one memory. Returning England players such as Ollie Lawrence will help the visitors’ cause but it would take something special to down the Scots.

Josh Graham: Draw. Logic dictates Scotland should edge it at home given the recent meetings between these two. But it’s fire in the belly that takes over on Calcutta Cup day, not rationale. Jamie George playing in honour of his late mum will carry a lot of force for England. It’s inspirational stuff.

Scotland were stung at the end v France but shouldn’t have been scrapping at the death in a game they ought to have won comfortably – they also have a point to prove. Perhaps it will be too close to call…

Kick-off time: 4.45pm GMT – Sat 24 Feb

TV channel BBC (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

Venue: Murrayfield

Capacity: 67,144

Scotland v England head-to-head results

2023 Six Nations: England 23-29 Scotland

2022 Six Nations: Scotland 20-17 England

2021 Six Nations: England 6-11 Scotland

2020 Six Nations: Scotland 6-13 England

2019 Six Nations: England 38-38 Scotland

Scotland v England team news

SCOTLAND Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Andy Christie, 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.

ENGLAND George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Danny Care; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Ethan Roots, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl.

Replacements:Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

