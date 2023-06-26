Henry Arundell headlines Rugby World’s Next Generation Special

We reveal the young stars ready to rock rugby!

England flyer Henry Arundell is the cover star of Rugby World’s Next Generation Special, the August edition of the magazine which has been specially guest edited by YouTube sensation Squidge Rugby.

Full-back/wing Arundell has taken the game by storm over the last year or so and is part of Steve Borthwick’s England Rugby World Cup training squad. He will start a new club chapter after the World Cup following London Irish’s sad demise and and Arundell reflects on that, his path to international honours and those scorching tries that made him an internet sensation while still a teenager in our exclusive chat.

We also feature 12 Rising Stars that you really should be keeping an eye on. Some are are already rocking it at the top level while others are just breaking through – either way they are all names to remember.

With the help of NextGenXV, we rank the top 12 schools across the rugby world. Make sure to pick up a copy in shops to see where your school/alma mater ranks. And if you can’t see yours on the list, don’t hesitate to get in touch on social media or email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com to tell us why we should reconsider our rankings next year…

We also have an exclusive interview with Wales centre Mason Grady, take a look at Sam Prendergast – who many tip to be the long-term successor to Johnny Sexton as Ireland’s fly-half – and we have a special report on rugby’s relationship with body image and eating disorders.

What is in Rugby World’s Next Generation Special?

Henry Arundell exclusive cover feature

Editor Alan Dymock caught up with the speedster – thanks to The Sunbury Gallery for hosting us! – on all things England, London Irish, the future and more.

Special report on body image and eating disorders

With some powerful input from dietitians, psychologists, coaches, referees and players, Josh Graham shines a light on rugby’s relationship with body image and eating disorders.

Sam Prendergast: The new Johnny Sexton?

Tom English runs the rule over the Ireland U20 fly-half that many have tipped to take the baton from the soon-to-be-retired Ireland captain.

Mason Grady

Alan Dymock hears all about Mason Grady’s basketballing roots as he prepares for the World Cup with Wales without his old centre partner Joe Hawkins.

Top schools ranked!

Along with NextGenXV, we rank the 12 best rugby schools in the world. There are some monstrous production lines out there but have we made the right calls and who will come out at No 1?

Stephen Jones: A new era dawns for the women’s game

Our columnist casts his eye over the future of the women’s game with England handing out new and improved contracts and the new WXV competition fast approaching.

London Irish debacle

We look inside the mind of one-club hero Topsy Ojo and hear from Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans who asks will the loss of the Exiles be the final wake-up call for the Premiership? Our face-off debate examines both sides of the coin when it comes to whether a ten-team Premiership will work.

What else is in the August edition of Rugby World?

Downtime with Scotland’s Adam Hastings

We shine a light on Émilien Gailleton, France’s 19-year-old centre who looks set to make the RWC squad after finishing as the Top 14 top try-scorer with Pau

Columnist Ken Owens pays tribute to his old team-mate Alun Wyn Jones

Japan fly-half Seungsin Lee tells us how proud he is of his Korean heritage

Campbell Burnes talks to reigning women’s World Rugby Player of the Year and Black Ferns superstar Ruahei Demant

Oliver Trenchard looks at the battle rugby union faces in Victoria amid a crowded sporting market

The Analyst, Sean Holley, unpicks the game of promising Ireland U20 No 8 Brian Gleeson

We hear what it’s like to be a Premiership talent-spotter from Harlequins scout Clive Martin

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you