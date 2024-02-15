How much coffee do England rugby players drink?

The answer might surprise you...

Coffee recently overtook tea as the UK’s favourite drink and it might surprise you to learn the extent to which its popularity extends into the halls of England HQ.

Asked how much coffee Steve Borthwick’s squad goes through in a week, fly-half George Ford revealed the inside scoop in a video posted on social media.

“We go through about two kilos a day or 14 kilos a week,” Ford said.

Pushed for how much that equates to across the Six Nations, he added: “It’s about 100 kilos throughout the eight weeks.”

Ben Earl then sneaks into shot to praise Ford’s barista skills, saying: “It’s delicious. George, that is actually a delicious brew.”

For the coffee addicts out there worrying about their consumption levels, the fact that some of the fittest athletes in the country don’t skimp on the caffeine should provide some reassurance.

Coffee has long been a key part of an England training camp. Manu Tuilagi, who was recalled into the squad ahead of the game against Scotland, is something of a coffee-making fanatic.

And he’s not alone. New captain Jamie George has been a go-to source of coffee in the past, as has Elliot Daly.

With the sport the way it is, gaining the slightest edge can be the difference between winning and losing. It’s for that reason, nutrition has become such a huge part of elite-level rugby.

England recently released a video sharing the daily diet of full-back Freddie Steward, which included a morning cuppa, and also revealed the mammoth number of eggs consumed during the Six Nations.

Whether it can power them to victory remains to be seen. They face Scotland next as they bid to make it three wins from three and lift a first title since 2020.

