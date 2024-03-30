Live stream England v Wales: How to watch today’s Women’s Six Nations 2024 game

Here's how to watch an England v Wales live stream this afternoon wherever you are in the world.

France have just secured a win over Scotland in Edinburgh, so now attentions shift to Ashton Gate in Bristol. The Red Roses are hosting a Welsh team who’ll still be smarting after last weekend’s last-minute defeat to the Scots, and this article explains how to watch an England v Wales live stream wherever you are in the world.

Every match of the Women’s Six Nations 2024 is available for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK, but don’t worry if you’re away from home this afternoon. British fans can still use a VPN to watch England v Wales for free from abroad.

This article will tell you everything you need to know to follow the action on a dry, mild afternoon in Bristol. For more information on England v Wales live streams and viewing options for other games in this year’s tournament, check out our guide to watching the Women’s Six Nations Championship from anywhere. Scroll down to the end of the article for the line-ups.

Watch for FREE in the UK and Ireland

The BBC has rights to air every game of the Women’s Six Nations 2024 in the UK, with every match available for free on the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app. Some games will also be available via terrestrial broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Scotland or the BBC Red Button.

You can watch England v Wales live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. Coverage starts at 4:25pm GMT ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

In Ireland today? You can watch an England v Wales live stream on Virgin Media Player and Virgin Media One.

Watch England v Wales from overseas

Gone away for the long Easter weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the big match. Rugby-loving UK and Irish residents can still watch an England v Wales live stream from overseas if they use a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re abroad.

The technology experts from TechRadar praise ExpressVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. It also comes with three months extra free when you sign up for a year, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

England v Wales team line-ups

England

Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach, Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Lark Atkin-Davies, Maud Muir, Zoe Aldcroft, Rosie Galligan, Sadia Kabeya, Marlie Packer (captain), Alex Matthews

Replacements:

Connie Powell, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Abbie Ward, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Zoe Harrison, Sydney Gregson

Wales

Jenny Hesketh, Jasmine Joyce, Hannah Jones (captain), Kerin Lake, Carys Cox, Lleucu George, Sian Jones; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Donna Rose, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Kate Williams, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis

Replacements:

Kelsey Jones, Abbey Constable, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Natalia John, Alisha Butchers, Keira Bevan, Kayleigh Powell, Nel Metcalfe

For more information, check out our in-depth guides to the England and Wales squads. The referee for this afternoon’s second Women’s Six Nations fixture is the USA’s Kat Roche.

