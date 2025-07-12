Can Steve Borthwick’s team make it two from two against the Pumas?

Watch an Argentina v England live stream as Steve Borthwick’s men look to secure a second victory in as many weeks against the Pumas.

England players have had a mixed time of it against Argentina this summer. A British & Irish Lions team featuring nine English starters lost to the Pumas in Dublin in June, while a supposedly second-string England side ran out comfortable 35-12 winners in La Plata last weekend. Rugby is nothing if not unpredictable…

Unsurprisingly, head coach Borthwick has resisted the temptation to tinker with a winning formula. The only change to the 23 is Harlequins’ Luke Northmore making his international debut at outside centre, in place of the injured Henry Slade. Argentina, meanwhile, have made seven changes from the team that lost last weekend.

“Saturday’s match in San Juan is another great challenge,” said Borthwick. “The players have trained with real focus and intensity this week, determined to keep improving in every area. We’re expecting a tactical battle as well as a tough, physical contest, and everyone is excited for what should be a fantastic Test match.”

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Pumas v England live streams wherever you are in the world.

Stream England v Argentina in the UK

You’ll need to head to Sky Sports to watch England play Argentina in the UK. The game will bring the curtain down on a packed day of rugby – including the British & Irish Lions taking on an invitational Australia/New Zealand XV – and kicks off at 8.40pm BST. The build-up gets underway at 7.40pm, and the game will be available on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber you can watch the Pumas v England via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. The Sky website will tell you more.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently starting from £26) memberships. If you’d prefer to steer clear of a longer contract,

Overseas this weekend? Fear not because a VPN can help you watch your usual Argentina v England live stream as if you were back in Blighty. Cast your eyes downwards to find out how.

Watch the game from wherever you are

Don’t worry if you’re away from home on Saturday evening. A good VPN (aka Virtual Private Network) is a brilliant way to take the action with you.

Geo-restrictions mean that most streaming platforms will only work in a particular country. A VPN helps you get around this inconvenient fact of life by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. The result? You can watch your usual platforms, even when you’re a long way from home.

Our colleagues TechRadar review a lot of VPNs and rate NordVPN as the best you can by. Luckily, there’s currently an amazing deal worth scouting.

Exclusive offer: 70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus an Amazon voucher

On top of getting 70% off a two-year NordVPN plan, Rugby World readers can currently enjoy an extra four months of the service for free. You’ll also get up to £50/$50 worth of Amazon gift cards. Simply follow this link, sign up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent your Amazon voucher via email once you’ve reached the end of your 30-day trial period. View Deal

Argentina v England live streams in the US

FloRugby holds the US rights for this Pumas v England Test match. The time zone is also pretty friendly for US viewers: kick-off is at 3.40pm ET/12.40pm PT.

FloSports plans cost $29.99 per month or $150 per year, and other sports such as cycling and motorsports are also available.

Watch the second Test in New Zealand

New Zealand rugby fans can check out the Pumas’ form ahead of the Rugby Championship on Sky Sport NZ. It’ll mean an early start on Sunday morning, however, because the game kicks off at 7.40am NZST.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Watch the Pumas v England in South Africa

Springboks fans will also want to cast their eye over Argentina before the Rugby Championship kicks off next month, and SuperSport is the place to watch a Pumas v England live stream in South Africa. The match gets underway at 9.40pm SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

How to watch in Australia

The Wallabies have the small matter of three Tests against the British & Irish Lions before they face the Pumas in the Rugby Championship, but they can watch this game on Stan Sport. You’ll have to stay up very late or get up very early for this one, as kick-off is at 5.40am AEST on Sunday morning.

You can add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan for $15 per month.

Argentina v England teams and officials

Argentina

Benjamin Elizalde, Matias Moroni, Lucio Cinti, Justo Piccardo, Ignacio Mendy, Santiago Carreras, Simon Benitez Cruz; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Santiago Grondona, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera

Replacements:

Bautista Bernasconi, Mayco Vivas, Pedro Delgado, Lucas Paulos, Facundo Isa, Benjamin Grondona, Augustin Moyano, Nicolas Roger

England

Freddie Steward, Tom Roebuck, Luke Northmore, Seb Atkinson, Will Muir, George Ford, Ben Spencer; Fin Baxter, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Charlie Ewels, Alex Coles, Ben Curry, Sam Underhill, Tom Willis

Replacements:

Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Chandler Cunningham-South, Guy Pepper, Alex Dombrandt, Jack van Poortvliet, Cadan Murley

Luc Ramos of France is the referee for today’s game, assisted by Angus Gardner (Australia) and Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy). Scotland’s Mike Adamson is the TMO.

