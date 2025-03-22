When was the last time England lost a Women’s Six Nations game?

The Red Roses have won the last six Women's Six Nations trophies and are on an impressive unbeaten streak

England are about to embark on a Women’s Six Nations campaign where they will look to continue their unbeaten run in the competition.

The Red Roses have won the last six titles, winning every game along the way. They are not consecutive Grand Slam trophies though as the 2021 competition was shortened because of the pandemic.

England are on a 29 consecutive match winning run in the competition. The last time they lost was in the 2018 edition when they played France away. They lost 18-17 in a tight and competitive match.

The Red Roses have not only been dominant in the Six Nations. In the last 51 games, the team have only lost one. That defeat came in the 2022 Rugby World Cup at the hands of New Zealand.

Their dominance in the Six Nations have led to some saying it may be better for England to lose a game during this year’s tournament.

Claudia MacDonald: ‘I have heard the desire for England to lose’

But when asked if it would benefit the team to taste defeat, versatile back Claudia MacDonald said: “I have heard the desire for England to lose.

“I think it is all about challenges, losing is a potential challenge but I think there are also so many other challenges that we can be and are continually faced with. Whether that is being under pressure under your sticks, conceding the first try, going a player down.

“There are so many ways we can be challenged with what happens on the pitch that I don’t think it necessarily means we have to lose a game.

“It is about trying to learn and how we respond and how we tweak that response to be even better the next time.”

England kick off the Six Nations against Italy on Sunday.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.