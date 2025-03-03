England are targeting their seventh consecutive Women's Six Nations trophy this Spring ahead of a home World Cup later this year

England’s Red Roses announced a 42-player squad in their preparation for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations tournament.

The team have not lost the title since 2018 and while investment has played a huge part in that, there is also an abundance of talented players at England’s disposal. This year is no different with some players challenging established stars for the starting shirt.

Ahead of the tournament, we are asking who should fans be excited to see at the tournament, which starts on 22 March? Here’s are five players I think you should be excited about

England’s Red Roses: Players to watch

Millie David, Bristol Bears Women

Bristol Bears wing Millie David has received her first call-up into an England camp. It is very much deserved after an incredible 2024/25 season.

She is the joint-top try scorer, alongside Saracens’ May Campbell. David demonstrated various different ways in which she can score too, mainly thanks to her electric pace. Arguably her most impressive finish was in the semi-final against Gloucester, which Bristol lost.

She ran down the right and finished an acrobatic move despite two defenders tackling her towards touch. It is unbelievable to think that she is just 19-years-old and would certainly inject an unpredictability into the Red Roses side.

Abby Dow and Jess Breach are pretty nailed on in the wing position for England. However, if there is an opportunity for squad rotation, David could more than prove herself on an international scale.

Georgia Brock, Gloucester-Hartpury

Gloucester’s Georgia Brock has broken into the England side under John Mitchell. She won her first cap in 2024 and looked like a natural player on the international stage.

She has had to contend with injury recently but she has been slowly growing her minutes with her club with Brock aiding Gloucester to a third consecutive PWR final.

Whether she starts or is brought on from the bench, Brock is the perfect accompaniment alongside an extremely experienced second row. Playing with the likes of captain Zoe Aldcroft will no doubt only aid her game. Brock is definitely a future England great.

Claudia MacDonald, Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs Claudia MacDonald will make her first appearance for England since 2023 if she features in this year’s Women’s Six Nations. MacDonald has been sidelined with a neck injury but returned to the pitch for her club in December.

Her performances since returning look as though she has never been away. Her ability to evade tackles and spot gaps in the defence are second to none. She also brings a versatility to the team as she is able to play as a wing and a scrum-half.

After playing for the first time in 10 months, MacDonald said she hoped there was enough game time to prove herself for this year’s Rugby World Cup. The Women’s Six Nations is the perfect time to give her some minutes.

Meg Jones, Leicester Tigers

Meg Jones has more than proved her value in an England shirt. She is one of the team’s most consistent performers but she missed out on the Red Roses games in the autumn because of injury.

Jones is available for the Six Nations and she will be chomping at the bit to get back into international rugby. On her return for club side Leicester she scored a try and there’s no doubt she will replicate the form for the Red Roses.

Jones is also versatile but she is most exciting in the centre role. If called upon though she can play at fly-half. Though it may be unlikely she needs to fill in at 10 as Holly Aitchison and Zoe Harrison are thought to be head coach John Mitchell’s preferred fly-halves.

Emma Sing, Gloucester-Hartpury

Gloucester-Hartpury full-back Emma Sing has the toughest job of all to get an England starting shirt, competing against current World Rugby 15s Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne.

Kildunne place in the England side at the moment almost seems a non-negotiable however, Sing has been a pillar in a dominant Gloucester team this season and has another string in her bow in terms of goal kicking.

Her boot is accurate and reliable, something that could come in handy if players like Holly Aitchison or Emily Scarratt are having an off day. She is currently top point-scorer in the top-flight and the league’s best goal kicker.

Watching Sing in the PWR this campaign has been an utter joy and she would effortlessly translate that into an England shirt. It’s just if she does enough in camp and training to beat Kildunne to the shirt.

