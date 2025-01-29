Why is Jamie George not in the England rugby team?

George sustained an injury while playing for Saracens

Jamie George is a notable exclusion from the England Six Nations squad but his absence is because of injury.

The Saracens hooker sustained a hamstring issue in the club’s defeat to Castres. The injury has ruled him out of England’s Six Nations opener against defending champions Ireland on 1 February.

However, the issue has not ruled him out of the tournament completely. England expect him to be back in contention for their third game against Scotland on 22 February.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said of George’s injury: “Jamie’s experience, his ability, all those factors mean we are very disappointed he’s not available for the first few weeks of the tournament. Hopefully only the first couple of weeks.

“I’m really disappointed for him, because he’s a proud man who represents England with enormous determination. I spoke to him on the phone yesterday and sensed that determination to get back fit ASAP. We’re looking forward to seeing him back on the grass.”

Jamie George: Is he still England captain?

George was in the headlines before the injury news broke as Borthwick has demoted him to vice-captain. Borthwick has chosen George’s long-time Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje for the role of captain, a year after initially giving George the role.

Itoje has long been touted as a future England captain and he has held the role previously but only after a captain has left the field. He is used to leadership positions though, being an England vice-captain previously and he is the current Saracens skipper after Owen Farrell’s departure for Racing 92 ahead of this season.

Itoje said on George: “Jamie is a top-class human being. He is very articulate, he understands people and he understands the game really well.

“I have learned a lot from him. But the key thing with leadership is learning and acknowledging the good in others, but forging a path for yourself. That is what I have got to try and do.”

