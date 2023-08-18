How to watch France v Fiji: live stream the World Cup warm-up match

Rugby World Cup hosts France play Fiji in their penultimate Summer Nations Series game

As the host nation head into their penultimate World Cup warm-up match, you’re going to want to watch a France v Fiji live stream. This article contains all the information you need ahead of the exciting Summer Nations Series clash on Saturday 19 August, wherever you are in the world – including details of how to watch for free!

Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting the Summer Nations Series in the UK, streaming 15 matches exclusively, including France v Fiji. Lucky viewers in France also have the option to watch all four of Les Bleus‘ World Cup warm-up matches FOR FREE on TF1 and MyTF1. You can use a VPN to watch World Cup warm-up matches from abroad via ExpressVPN.

France have been underwhelming in their World Cup warm-up matches so far, suffering a defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh before needing a late, late penalty to win the reverse fixture on home soil last weekend. Meanwhile, Fiji backed up July’s wins over Tonga and Samoa by thrashing Japan last time out.

The Rugby World Cup is edging ever nearer so every minute matters. Here’s how you can watch an France v Fiji live stream to see who comes out on top. We also have a full list of fixtures for the World Cup warm-up matches, along with a guide to watching the whole Summer Nations Series.

How to watch France v Fiji: live stream from the UK and Ireland

France v Fiji will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Kick off is at 8:05pm (BST) on Saturday 19 August, and build-up will start from 7:55pm on the streaming service.

Coverage can be accessed as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription. New customers can give the service a try with a 30-day free trial.

In Ireland, most Summer Nations Series games – including France v Fiji – are available to watch on Premier Sports. Visit the Premier Sports website for details on how to sign up.

How to watch France v Fiji: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Also, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch France v Fiji: live stream FOR FREE from France

French fans can watch all their team’s Summer Nations Series games, including France v Fiji, for free. TF1 and MyTF1 will air the match, as well as the Australia game next week. Kick-off is set for 9.05pm CEST on Saturday evening.

How to watch France v Fiji: live stream from Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can keep their eyes on France v Fiji as StanSport is screening the match in the early hours of Sunday 20 August. Coverage starts at 4:55am, kick off at 5:05am.

How to watch France v Fiji: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series matches live for fans in the USA, including France v Fiji.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch France v Fiji: live stream from South Africa

For viewers in South Africa, Supersport is the place to go to watch a World Cup warm-up live stream. Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe. Coverage starts at 8:55pm SA Standard Time, kick off is 9:05pm.

How to watch France v Fiji: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

