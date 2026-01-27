The defending champions will start their campaign against Ireland without two of their biggest stars from recent years

The France Six Nations squad was announced in January but it came with two shock omissions. Star winger Damian Penaud and experienced back-row Grégory Alldritt were left out which stunned fans so why have they been cut from the squad?

The pair have been some of the most consistent players in the squad and won the Six Nations with the team in 2025.

Alldritt also captained the team during their winning-campaign last year because regular skipper Antoine Dupont was ruled out with injury.

Penaud became France’s all-time try-scorer record holder in the Autumn Nations series. The 29-year-old has scored 40 tries in 59 caps for France. However, his defence hasn’t been up to standard and his scoring record has fallen slightly for his club so far this campaign.

In the 2024/25 season he scored 27 tries in 26 appearances, while this campaign he has gone over the whitewash eight times in 16 games.

The reason why Alldritt has been left out is less clear but one hint came in the autumn. He was left out of the French squad who played South Africa. Alldritt said he needed “a little bit of love” when he left camp to head back to La Rochelle but it has not been confirmed if this has contributed to him being left out.

France Six Nations squad: Who is included instead?

Experienced centre Gael Fickou has also been left out and Romain Ntamack is out with injury.

Tolouse lock Thibaut Flament will also miss the Ireland game due to it clashing with his wife’s fertility treatment.

Fabien Galthie has put his faith in some new faces in the squad.

Toulouse star Kalvin Gourgues and Pau’s wing Aaron Grandider-Nkanang have been included. There are also familiar names supporters will recognise like Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Charles Ollivon.

France’s campaign starts on 5 February against Ireland.

France Six Nations squad 2026: Galthié’s 42-man squad

Forwards (25): Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Hugo Auradou (Pau), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Joshua Brennan (Toulouse), François Cros (Toulouse), Alexandre Fischer (Bayonne), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Mickaël Guillard (Lyon), Oscar Jegou (La Rochelle), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Maxime Lamothe (Bordeaux Bègles), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Temo Matiu (Bordeaux Bègles), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse), Régis Montagne (Clermont-Auvergne), Rodrigue Neti (Toulouse), Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Dany Priso (Toulon), Thomas Staniforth (Castres), Tevita Tatafu (Bayonne), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux Bègles)

Backs (17): Grégoire Arfeuil (Pau), Théo Attissogbe (Pau), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux Bègles), Fabien Brau-Boirie (Pau), Romain Buros (Bordeaux Bègles), Thibault Daubagna (Pau), Nicolas Depoortere (Bordeaux Bègles), Gaël Dréan (Toulon), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse, captain), Kalvin Gourgues (Toulouse), Aaron Grandidier Nkanang (Pau), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux Bègles), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux Bègles), Noah Nene (Stade Français), Thomas Ramos (Stade Toulousain), Baptiste Serin (RC Toulon), Ugo Seunes (Racing 92)

