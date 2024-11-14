From Antoine Dupont to Serge Blanco, here are the men's France rugby captains from the modern era

France rugby captain is not a label bestowed on just any player. There have been some legends of the game who have skippered the men’s team.

The current captain is Antoine Dupont who is regarded as one of the best players to have ever touched a rugby ball.

Related: Who has captained England?

So many legends have captained France, including Michel Crauste. He skippered the side 22 times between 1961-1966 and had a win rate of 79%. However, the list below focuses on captains from the modern era.

So who has captained the men’s team in the modern era? Here’s all you need to know.

France Rugby Captain: Men’s captains in the modern era

Antoine Dupont (2022 -)

Antoine Dupont was first named captain as regular skipper Charles Ollivon was injured. He has since kept the role, alongside his position as the team’s pivotal player.

He took a break from the 15s team in 2024 as he focused on sevens for the Olympics. Dupont won the gold medal at the Games held in Paris.

Captaincy duties were shared between Gregory Alldritt and Ollivon during the time Dupont was away. Dupont was captain for the 2023 Rugby World Cup where France lost to South Africa in the quarter-finals.

Charles Ollivon (2020 – 2022)

Charles Ollivon took over the captaincy following the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The skipper duties were handed to him six years after he first won his first cap.

He said when appointed: “It’s an honour to be captain of the France team. It’s a somewhat special moment, quite moving.”

In Ollivon’s first game as captain he scored two tries in a win over England. Injury halted his time as skipper but he remains a part of the leadership group and is captain in other players absences. He is also still a key player and is a starter under head coach Fabien Galthie.

Guilhem Guirado (2016-2019)

Guilhem Guirado took over the captaincy after a disappointing Rugby World Cup for France who were thrashed by New Zealand in 2015 in the last eight.

While France won no silverware under Guirado’s leadership, their form improved. He was the skipper for the 2019 RWC, where France narrowly lost to Wales in the quarter-finals. Guirado retired from international rugby in 2019 and hung up his boots altogether in 2022.

Thierry Dusautoir (2009-2015)

Thierry Dusautoir is one of the greatest French players to have ever played the game. His form throughout his career was stellar and he was an impressive captain for his team.

He was captain for the 2011 Rugby World Cup where France reached the final. They lost out to New Zealand however Dusatoir was named player of the match despite being on the losing side. He was then named World Rugby Player of the Year in 2011. He also led France to a Grand Slam Six Nations title in 2010.

His reign ended in disappointing fashion though as France were dumped out of the 2015 RWC by New Zealand. Dusatoir retired from international rugby in 2015. He said about his decision: “If I had tried to continue, forcing to do, I would have shown more vanity than anything else.”

Read more: The best Black Friday deals for rugby fans and players!

Lionel Nallet (2008)

Lionel Nallet became France captain after Raphael Ibanez and Fabien Pelous stood down. He only held the title for a year but was captain for individual matches before an after.

He remained a leader in the group after he stopped being the official captain. Nallet was an experienced player when he was appointed, having won his first cap in 2000. However, he did not get selected for the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Nallet did get selected for the 2007 and 2011 squads. His last cap for France came in 2012.

Fabien Pelous (2003-2007)

Fabien Pelous had a successful time as France captain. He was the first skipper to beat Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

France also won the Six Nations in 2004, 2006 and 2007. Pelous did not skipper the team at the 2007 RWC as Ibanez, who had stepped in as captain while he was injured, took the reins. Pelous was a vice-captain for the tournament. France were beaten in the semi-finals by England.

Pelous’ France career spanned 12 years and he retired from the international game after the 2007 RWC.

Fabien Galthié (2001 – 2003)

Fabien Galthié was appointed skipper in 2001 and was a crucial part of the Grand Slam winning team in 2002.

He was named Player of the Year in 2002. Galthié was also skipper for the 2003 RWC where France reached the semi-finals but were beaten by England.

Fans these days may be more familiar with Galthié as the head coach of France. Since being appointed boss in 2020, Galthié has led France to a Six Nations Grand Slam. The other five Six Nations tournaments he has been in charge of have seen France come second.

Raphael Ibanez (1998-2000)

Raphael Ibanez led France in a successful spell, with the team winning the 1998 Grand Slam. He also led France to the RWC final in 1999 but they lost to Australia.

He also had a second spell as captain in 2007 and had been named skipper for individual matches throughout his career. Ibanez was a key player throughout his career with France, his final cap came in 2007 and he officially announced his retirement from rugby in 2008.

In more recent times he has had several different roles in France rugby. He has been the men’s team manager since 2020 but he has also helped coach the women’s team.

Philippe Saint-André (1994-1997)

Philippe Saint-André is another icon of French rugby however his debut is remembered infamously in France as it came in their 1990 loss to Romania.

He was a consistent starter for the team throughout his career. However, he was initially named captain when Olivier Roumat was injured in 1994 and he remained in the role.

He led France to a Test series win over New Zealand in 1994. Saint-André was also skipper for the 1995 RWC where France finished third.

He retired from France duty in 1997 and the game altogether in 1999. Saint-André became a coach and was eventually became France boss in 2012. His time in charge of France saw inconsistent performances but he did deliver back-to-back Six Nations titles before departing the job after the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

There were rumours Saint-André had lost the dressing room which led to his departure.

Jean-François Tordo (1992-1993)

Jean-François Tordo may have only captained France on six occasions but the team won silverware with him as skipper.

France won the 1993 Five Nations with Tordo leading the team. Overall he won 15 caps, a versatile player who could compete as a flanker and hooker, and didn’t score a try for his country.

His last cap came in 1993, just two years after his debut against the USA.

Serge Blanco (1990-1991)

Serge Blanco captained France in the 1991 Rugby World Cup but the team were knocked out in the quarter-finals by England.

Blanco still holds the record for the most tries scored for the France men’s team with 38. He is widely known as one of the best attacking full-backs of all time.

He retired from France duty in 1991 and from the game altogether in 1992. After rugby he was the president of Biarritz Olympique and president of French Rugby Union.

Pierre Berbizier (1986-1989): First France rugby captain in the modern era

Pierre Berbizier led France to the 1987 Five Nations title and was skipper for the inaugural RWC.

The team reached the final but were well beaten by New Zealand. France also shared the Five Nations title with Wales in 1989 and won it in 1989.

He also competed for the French Barbarians and the World XV. After retiring in 1991, he became France’s coach until 1995. He also had coaching spells at Narbonne, Italy and Racing 92.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.