Andy Farrell has named his team to face the Springboks in Dublin on Saturday

Conor Murray will play his 100th Test for Ireland on Saturday against the Springboks (5.30pm). The Munster scrum-half becomes the eighth Irishman to reach the milestone and the fourth back after Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara and Johnny Sexton.

Jamison Gibson-Park, the starting nine during the summer series win in New Zealand, is only fit enough for a place on the bench following a recent hamstring injury sustained in training.



Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune will win his third cap, having last featured against Argentina in November 2021. The wing impressed on last month’s Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa. His provincial team-mate Stuart McCloskey is rewarded for a strong start to the season with a place among the replacements.

Peter O’Mahony, magnificent in New Zealand back in July, is preferred to Jack Conan in the back row. Twelve players retain their place from the series-clinching win in Wellington.



The pack remains unchanged from that historic victory and will front up to a Springboks team playing their first Test in Dublin since 2017, when they were crushed 38-3.

Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Mack Hansen; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

Autumn squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 37-strong squad for the Autumn Internationals fixtures against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

The squad features six uncapped players: Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Ciaran Frawley in the back-line and Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast up front.

Nash, McCarthy, Prendergast and Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune are selected having played on the recent Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa.

Jacob Stockdale could win his first cap since the summer of 2021, while Stuart McCloskey, a late addition to the Ireland squad that conquered New Zealand in the summer, has also been named following the suspension of Bundee Aki. Aki was banned for eight games after a reckless ruck clear-out and is not available for the Tests against the Springboks and Fiji.

Hugo Keenan is included despite being sidelined this season with abdominal and knee injuries. But James Lowe, Iain Henderson, Keith Earls, Rónan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway all miss out as they continue their rehabilitation from injuries.

Johnny Sexton will continue as captain.

There is also an Ireland A fixture scheduled for the RDS on Friday 4 November against a New Zealand All Blacks XV, for which Farrell has named an additional 12 players.

Ireland will play two home World Cup warm-ups next summer against Italy on 5 August and England on 19 August, both at Aviva Stadium.

Backs

(DoB/Province/Position/Test debut/caps)

Robert Baloucoune (19 Aug 1997/Ulster/Wing/2021 v USA/2)

Joey Carbery (1 Nov 1995/Munster/Fly-half/2016 v New Zealand/35)

Craig Casey (19 Apr 1999/Munster/Scrum-half/2021 v Italy/5)

Ciaran Frawley (4 Dec 1997/Leinster/Centre or fly-half/uncapped)

Jamison Gibson-Park (23 Feb 1992/Leinster/Scrum-half/2020 v Italy/20)

Mack Hansen (27 Mar 1998/Connacht/Wing or full-back/6)

Robbie Henshaw (12 June 1993/Leinster/Centre/60 (+ 3 for Lions))

Hugo Keenan (18 Jun 1996/Leinster/Full-back/2020 v Italy/23)

Michael Lowry (20 Aug 1998/Ulster/Full-back/2022 v Italy/1)

Stuart McCloskey (6 Aug 1992/Ulster/Centre/2016 v England/6)

Calvin Nash (8 Aug 1997/Munster/Wing or centre/uncapped)

Jimmy O’Brien (27 Nov 1996/Leinster/Wing/uncapped)

Garry Ringrose (26 Jan 1995/Leinster/Centre/2016 v Canada/44)

Jacob Stockdale (3 Apr 1996/Ulster/Wing or full-back/2017 v USA/35)

Forwards

Ryan Baird (26 Jul 1999/Leinster/Lock/2021 v Italy/8)

Finlay Bealham (9 Oct 1991/Connacht/Prop/2016 v Italy/25)



Caelan Doris (2 Apr 1998/Leinster/Back-row/2020 v Scotland/20)

Gavin Coombes (11 Dec 1997/Munster/Lock or back-row/2021 v Japan/2)
Caelan Doris (2 Apr 1998/Leinster/Back-row/2020 v Scotland/20)
Tadhg Furlong (14 Nov 1992/Leinster/Prop/2015 v Wales/60 (6 for Lions))

Cian Healy (7 Oct 1987/Leinster/Prop/2009 v Australia/118)

Dave Heffernan (31 Jan 1991/Connacht/Hooker/2017 v USA/7)

Rob Herring (27 Apr 1990/Ulster/Hooker/2014 v Argentina/28)

Jeremy Loughman (22 July 1995/Munster/Prop/uncapped)

Joe McCarthy (26 Mar 2001/Leinster/Lock/uncapped)

Peter O’Mahony (17 Sep 1989/Munster/Back-row/2012 v Italy/87 (+1 for Lions))

Tom O’Toole (23 Sep 1998/Ulster/Prop/2021 v USA/3)

Andrew Porter (16 Jan 1996/Leinster/Prop/2017 v USA/46)

Cian Prendergast (23 Feb 2000/Connacht/Back-row/uncapped)

James Ryan (24 Jul 1996/Leinster/Lock/2017 v USA/46)

Dan Sheehan (17 Sep 1998/Leinster/Hooker/2021 v Japan/10)

Nick Timoney (8 Jan 1995/Ulster/Back-row/2021 v USA/2)

Kieran Treadwell (6 Nov 1995/Ulster/Lock/2017 v Japan/8)

Josh van der Flier (25 Apr 1993/Leinster/Back-row/2016 v Ireland/43)

Ireland Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2022

Sat 5 November Ireland v South Africa, Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 12 November Ireland v Fiji, Aviva Stadium, 1pm Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 19 November Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 8pm Live on Amazon Prime

