Ireland are aiming for the three peat this 2025 Guinness Men's Six Nations. Can they do it despite the absence of head coach Andy Farrell?

Ireland are targeting a third Six Nations title in a row but will have to do it without Andy Farrell.

Farrell is taking 2025 to focus on the British and Irish Lions and so Simon Easterby is in charge. Here’s all you need to know about the team before the tournament begins.

Six Nations history

History beckons the Irish, who are seeking a third successive title for the first time. Only three times (1948-49, 2014-15 and 2023-24) have Ireland managed even back-to-back outright titles, so you imagine the carrot of immortality is being dangled in front of the players in team meetings.

Ireland’s consistency this century is remarkable for a country laden with 25 Wooden Spoons across the championship’s entire span. They’ve achieved a top-half finish in all but two of the past 25 editions, with five titles and two Grand Slams snared since their fifth-place finish in 2013.

Form guide

Ireland’s 19-match unbeaten home run was ended by New Zealand last autumn, but they recovered to beat Argentina, Fiji and Australia. Only the Springboks separate them from top spot in the world rankings, yet cracks are showing. Their multi-phase play lacks the efficiency we saw at RWC 2023 and their once impeccable discipline has given way to a rash of cards.

They conceded 13 penalties against the All Blacks and another 13 against the Pumas – figures that will cost them if they don’t tighten up. The Irish provinces look ordinary, except Leinster, described by Munster coach Denis Leamy as “brilliantly boring” and the foundation of the national team.

Eleven of the XV that started Ireland’s last match against Australia were Leinster players and there’s a settled look to the team that augurs well. Midfield, where Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose battle for a start, and fly-half are the only areas of real contention. Tadhg Furlong’s hamstring injury has cleared up, so Simon Easterby has close to a full hand to select from.

Key player

With his quick thinking and pinpoint execution, some consider Jamison Gibson-Park the equal of Antoine Dupont. Certainly his ability to see space and put a colleague through a gap is beyond the wit of most other No 9s.

The NZ-born scrum-half has added a metre in length to his pass, giving Ireland quicker width to their attack, and his presence is even more precious now given injuries to the back-ups. Craig Casey (knee) will miss the tournament and Conor Murray (elbow) has only recently returned.

One to watch

Technically, Sam Prendergast holds the fly-half jersey after the 21-year-old started against Fiji and Australia. Jack Crowley, 25, who last year could do no wrong, has experienced a few minor tremors in his game.

He chose to sit out the Munster-Leinster match at Christmas in which Prendergast won Man of the Match, showing a neat turn of pace and spiralling kicks far into the distance. Who gets the shirt will be a fascinating subplot. It may well be that both get opportunities in a mix-and-match policy that keeps the fly-half issue rumbling on.

Coach

With Andy Farrell on sabbatical ahead of his big gig with the Lions, Easterby takes the reins. It should be a smooth enough transition as the ex-Ireland flanker and captain has been part of the coaching set-up since 2014, initially in charge of the fowards and then defence.

Easterby’s Test career spans the Six Nations era almost exactly as he made his Ireland debut in round two of the 2000 tournament. He’s playing down the absence of Farrell, seeing his elevation to the head coach role, albeit on an interim basis, as a “natural progression”.

Evolution rather than revolution will be his watchword. Caretaker spells don’t always go well – Wales came fifth under Rob Howley in 2017 – but Easterby is sanguine.

Prediction

Two of their three Six Nations Grand Slams echoed this year’s fixtures, with England and France visiting Dublin. They won’t be cowed – but may have to settle for the runners-up spot.

Ireland’s odds to win the tournament are 15-8.

How to watch Ireland during the Six Nations

For all the information on how to watch Ireland during the Six Nations, visit our hub page here.

Ireland’s Six Nations record:

2020: Third

2021: Third

2022: Second

2023: First

2024: First

Ireland’s Six Nations fixtures

Saturday 1 February 2025

Ireland v England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Sunday 9 February 2025

Scotland v Ireland

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 22 February 2025

Wales v Ireland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT

Saturday 8 March 2025

Ireland v France

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT

Saturday 15 March 2025

Italy v Ireland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

