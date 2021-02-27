The Azzurri lose heavily again, against Ireland

Italy points difference at -101 after three rounds of Six Nations

After just three rounds of the 2021 Six Nations, Italy sit rock bottom of the table with a terrifying points difference of -101. Italy lost 48-10 to Ireland in Rome in the third round, conceding six tries in the process.

Italy lost in the first round against France 50-10 and in the second round to England, 41-18. The latest loss, to Ireland at home, means that Italy have now lost 30 Six Nations matches in a row.

Back in 2017, Italy finished their Six Nations campaign with a dismal points difference of -151. Could they finish this season’s run with a worse points difference?

In the last two rounds of the 2021 Six Nations, Italy will face Wales in Rome and then in their last clash of the campaign they will face Scotland at Murrayfield (where the Azzurri last won a Six Nations match, all the way back in 2015).

According to Russ Petty, who has a keen eye for key rugby statistics, Wales’ last five Six Nations wins away to Italy finished with a positive points difference for the men in red, at +8, +17, +41, +26 and +11.

Petty also says that Scotland’s last five home wins against Italy (and remember, this does not include the home loss to the Azzurri in 2015) had points differences of +20, +13, +24, +29 and +13.

So bearing all of that in mind, could Italy finish this championship with a slightly better points difference than the 2017 nadir, or could they cough up even more points?

