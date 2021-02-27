It looked like Ireland's lock scored against Italy but match officials didn't give it

Social media reacts to the Iain Hederson try that wasn’t

There is always plenty of healthy debate during the Six Nations but during the Italy versus Ireland clash at the Stadio Olimpico, there was one moment that caused almost universal consternation.

With Ireland pounding their way towards the Italian try-line, it looked for all the world like lock Iain Henderson had barged forward, extended his arm and controlled the ball all the way down to the ground before it bounced out. Italy claimed the ball and worked it away and cleared their lines. Referee Mathieu Raynal and Television Match Official Romain Poite allowed play to go on and never went back.

As you can imagine, several people took to Twitter to give their view on the call (or lack of).

As you can see, plenty of voices showing bewilderment at the lack of action from the officials.

It did not hold Ireland back too much. Not long after Ireland were right back where they started and after building pressure, centre Garry Ringrose crashed over for Ireland’s first try.

And just after the half-hour mark, full-back Hugo Keenan sliced through for another Irish try and a few minutes later, flanker Will Conners (who was already having a hell of a game at the breakdown) helped himself to a score too.

Ireland had so much momentum and made their dominance count in the first half… And still, the Henderson try that wasn’t was a big talking point.

With Ireland looking to kickstart these Six Nations with a first win of 2021, it was a fine first half from the men in green. Italy’s Johan Meyer scored at the end to make it 10-27 at the break.

