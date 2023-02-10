Who is Michele Lamaro: Ten things you should know about the Italy captain

The skipper has become a protagonist in Italy's squad over the past few years

Michele Lamaro has emerged as a key player for Italy as they have found their stride in recent years. The versatile forward has established himself as a nuisance at the breakdown who takes pride in his defensive work.

Despite his relative youth, Lamaro has been identified for his leadership skills in multiple teams, most notably for the Italian national outfit.

Related: Italy Six Nations Fixtures

Ten things you should know about Michele Lamaro

Michele Lamaro was born on 3 June 1998 in Rome, Italy and grew up ten minutes from the Stadio Olimpico in Aurelio. He stands at 188 cm (6 ft 2 in) and weighs in at 103 kg.

2. Lamaro plays at both flanker and No. 8 and has run out for Benetton in the United Rugby Championship for the last four years. He has also impressed in previous stints with Primavera, Lazio, and Petrarca.

3. His dad, Gianluca, represented Italy at the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games in sailing.

Related: Rugby Fixtures

4. His brother Pietro played rugby professionally in the junior Italy side and Unione Sportiva Primavera.

5. Lamaro was made Italy’s captain in 2021 by head coach Kieran Crowley ahead of the Autumn Nations Series, taking the reins from hooker Luca Bigi.

6. While at Petrarca, Lamaro became the youngest person to be named player of the tournament in the Italian championship when the side won the 2017-18 Scudetto.

7. Lamaro also lead the Italian U20 national team as skipper in the Six Nations and the 2017 and 2018 World Cups.

Read more: Italy Six Nations squad

8. The star grew up idolising All Black Richie McCaw. He told Six Nations Rugby: “I have never been to New Zealand, but that culture fascinates me. The ranking does not matter; they are the best in the world.”

9. In 2022, Lamaro captained Italy to break their 36-Test losing streak in the Six Nations. The Azzurri pulled off a 21-22 shock win over Wales in the final round of the championship.

10. In February of the 2018-19 Pro 14 season, he injured his knee and took a year to recover. He returned in 2020 to help Benetton defeat Cardiff.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.