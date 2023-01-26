Italy head into 2023 having finally broken their losing run

Italy enter the 2023 Guinness Six Nations with renewed confidence after finally snapping their 36-game losing streak against Wales last year.

Kieran Crowley was the coach who finally got the Azzurri firing and proved it was not just a one-off with a first-ever victory over Australia during the Autumn Nations Series.

Italy face the toughest of openers to the 2023 championship as they welcome the defending Grand Slam champions France to Rome on the opening Sunday. Italy do benefit, however, from having three home games this year with Ireland and Wales also visiting the Stadio Olimpico in the nation’s capital.

Crowley may have seen some on-field success but that does not mean he is without any injury problems with fly-half Paolo Garbisi unlikely to feature until the back end of the tournament after sustaining knee ligament damage. Montpellier’s Garbisi is set to miss at least the first three rounds with Harlequins No 10 Tommy Allan poised to deputise.

Elsewhere, Gloucester back-rower Jake Polledri is back in the fold for the first time in a couple of years as he dials up his return from a potentially career-threatening knee injury.

Here are all their fixtures for the 2023 championship…

Italy Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sun 5 February, Italy v France (3pm)

Round 2

Sun 12 February, England v Italy (3pm)

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Italy v Ireland (2.15pm)

Round 4

Sat 11 March, Italy v Wales (2.15pm)

Round 5

Sat 18 March, Scotland v Italy (12.30pm)