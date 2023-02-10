Who is Paolo Garbisi: Ten things you should know about the Italy fly-half

The Montpellier fly-half has run Italy's back-line for the past few years.

Paolo Garbisi has proven his potential for Italy since his Test debut in 2020 and is best known for slotting the conversion that claimed Italy’s win over Wales in the 2022 Six Nations.

The Montpellier fly-half has caught the eye for his game management and wisdom on the pitch despite his youth.

Ten things you should know about Paolo Garbisi

Paolo Garbisi was born on 26 April 2000 in Venice, Italy. He stands at 6 ft 0 in (182 cm) and weighs in at 93 kg.

2. The fly-half plays for Montpellier in the Top 14 and has also had bouts at Mogliano, Petrarca, and Benetton.

3. Garbisi is a law student in Padua and still intends to become a lawyer someday.

4. He has cited Dan Carter and Johnny Sexton as strong influences on his game. He told the Independent: “I’m crazy for Daniel Carter. I’ll add Jonathan Sexton – playing against him impressed me for his ability to control and anticipate.”

5. Garbisi first played rugby for Mogliano, before joining the FIR academy for the 2018–19 season.

6. He made his debut for Italy against Ireland during the 2020 Six Nations Championship. Despite losing 50-17, he scored a try and seven points from the tee for the Azzurri.

7. He made his PRO14 debut in 2020 for Benetton and after only three appearances in the competition, he received his Test call up.

8. Garbisi scored the winning conversion for Italy against Wales in the 2022 Six Nations – a kick that ended the nation’s 36-Test losing streak.

9. The fly-half made 13 appearances for Italy U20s from 2019-2022 and scored 22 points. Many of his U20s teammates have be heralded as Italy’s new star-generation at senior level.

10. Garbisi’s brother, Alessandro Garbisi, plays for Benetton as scrum-half and has featured for Italy U20s. Alessandro told Rugby World in 2022 that playing with his brother for Italy has been his dream “since I was a child. I’ve never played a match with my brother so I hope we can.” In July 2022, Alessandro made his debut for Italy against Romania and got to fulfilled his dream of being on an international pitch with his brother.

