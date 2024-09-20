How to watch Australia v New Zealand: Live stream today’s Rugby Championship 2024 match from Sydney

Two sides looking for a win to reignite disappointing Rugby Championship 2024 campaigns.

Neither side’s Rugby Championship 2024 has gone as they’d have hoped, but every Bledisloe Cup match is a big deal. This guide explains how to watch Australia v New Zealand live streams wherever you are today.

Rugby fans in Australia can watch the match for FREE via the 9Now streaming service, Brits can follow the game on Sky Sports, and Kiwis can tune in on Sky Sport. There are also numerous countries where the Wallabies v All Blacks game is available for free via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service. If you happen to be outside your usual country when the game kicks off today, you can use a VPN to watch an Australia v New Zealand live stream from abroad.

Both teams have similar records heading into the fifth round of games, with a victory and three defeats apiece. While that wasn’t unexpected for a Wallabies side rebuilding after a dismal World Cup campaign, it’s close to a disaster for the All Blacks who’ll be looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats to the Springboks. Expect Scott Robertson’s side to be extremely fired up when they take the field at Sydney’s Accor Stadium today (Saturday). The game kicks off at 3.45pm AEST / 5.45pm NZST / 6.45am BST.

Read on to find out more about watching Wallabies v All Blacks live streams, and check out our guide to watching the Rugby Championship wherever you are. You can also check out upcoming New Zealand rugby fixtures, look back on past All Blacks captains and see the evolution of that famous black jersey over the decades. Scroll down to the end of the article for the teams and the line-up of officials.

Watch Wallabies v All Blacks for FREE in Australia

It’s good news for Aussie fans because all Wallabies home matches are available via Nine Network. That means you can watch the side’s fifth match of the 2024 Rugby Championship FOR FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service. The match kicks off at 3.45pm AEST this afternoon.

Australian rugby fans can also watch Rugby Championship live streams ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Going to be travelling overseas for Saturday’s match? Don’t worry because you can still use a VPN to watch your usual service from abroad. Scroll down to find out more.

Watch Australia v New Zealand live streams FOR FREE around the world

Wallabies v All Blacks live streams will be available FOR FREE in numerous countries via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. Every Rugby Championship fixture is among the 24 games that the service will stream this year in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby union currently exists.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch Wallabies v All Blacks if you’re abroad this weekend

Travelling overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the All Blacks’ eagerly anticipated trip to Sydney. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming it complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Australia v New Zealand live stream: How to watch in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch the Rugby Championship – though you’ll have to get up early to watch the match, which kicks off at 6.45am BST this morning.

You can watch an Australia v New Zealand live stream on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+, but Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. (Visit the Sky website if you want to know more.)

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, reduced from the usual £34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch matches this weekend,offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, reduced from the usual £34.99) memberships.

How to watch Wallabies v All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Australia v New Zealand when it kicks off in Sydney. The match gets underway at 5.45pm NZST this Afternoon.

How to live stream Australia v New Zealand in South Africa

You need to sign up to SuperSport to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in South Africa, including the Wallabies v the All Blacks. Kick-off is at 7.45am SAST on Saturday morning.

How to watch Wallabies v the All Blacks from the USA

FloRugby is the home of Rugby Championship matches in the US – and that includes Australia v New Zealand. You’ll have to stay up late, however, because kick-off is at 1.45am ET (Saturday) / 10.45pm PT (Friday).

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Wallabies v All Blacks live streams: How to watch from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

Australia v New Zealand teams and officials

Australia

Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Tom Lynagh, Dylan Pietsch.

New Zealand

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett (captain), Tupou Vaa’I, Wallace Sititi, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece

The referee for today’s game is England’s Karl Dickson. He’ll be assisted by Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) and Damian Schneider (England), with Stuart Terheege (England) in the TMO booth.

