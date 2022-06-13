Six new faces selected for All Blacks

New Zealand Squad for Ireland Series 2022

Ian Foster has included six uncapped players in his 36-man squad for New Zealand’s three-Test series against Ireland in July.

Prop Aidan Ross, back-rower Pita Gus Sowakula, scrum-half Folau Fakatava, fly-half Stephen Perofeta, centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and wing Leicester Fainga’anuku are the half-dozen new faces included in the squad.

Sam Cane has been named All Blacks captain for the series, which features Tests in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington. However, there is no room for experienced half-backs TJ Perenara and Brad Weber or Crusaders wing George Bridge.

Joe Moody, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ethan Blackadder have also been ruled out by injury while Damian McKenzie and Patrick Tuipulotu are currently considered ineligible for selection after stints in Japan.

Foster said: “This will be the biggest home series since the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour for the All Blacks. There are massive expectations all round and it will be immensely competitive.”

Forwards

Scott Barrett (Crusaders)

George Bower (Crusaders)

Sam Cane (Chiefs)

Dane Coles (Hurricanes)

Akira Ioane (Blues)

Nepo Laulala (Blues)

Josh Lord (Chiefs)

Dalton Papalii (Blues)

Brodie Retallick (Chiefs)

Aidan Ross (Chiefs)

Ardie Savea (Hurricanes)

Hoskins Sotutu (Blues)

Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs)

Angus Ta’avao (Chiefs)

Codie Taylor (Crusaders)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs)

Karl Tu’inukuafe (Blues)

Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs)

Ofa Tuungafasi (Blues)

Sam Whitelock (Crusaders)

Backs

Beauden Barrett (Blues)

Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes)

Finlay Christie (Blues)

Caleb Clarke (Blues)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders)

Folau Fakatava (Highlanders)

Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)

David Havili (Crusaders)

Rieko Ioane (Blues)

Will Jordan (Crusaders)

Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders)

Stephen Perofeta (Blues)

Sevu Reece (Crusaders)

Aaron Smith (Highlanders)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues)

Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs)

New Zealand Fixtures July 2022

Sat 2 July, New Zealand v Ireland (8.05am, Auckland) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 9 July, New Zealand v Ireland (8.05am, Dunedin) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 16 July, New Zealand v Ireland (8.05am, Wellington) Live on Sky Sports

