After the 85-0 win over the USA, a much tougher test is coming to Murrayfield.

Watch Scotland v New Zealand today, as Gregor Townsend’s team face a far bigger test than they did against the USA in the last round of Autumn Internationals, with all the broadcast information right here in this guide.

Scotland opened the Quilter Nations Series with an enormous 85-0 victory over the hapless USA, but they’ll know an altogether tougher assignment is coming to Murrayfield on November 8 as the All Blacks swing into town. New Zealand need no introduction and the way they swatted Ireland aside 26-13 in Chicago last weekend is an ominous sign for Scottish fans.

Rugby World’s in-depth guide brings you all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Scotland v New Zealand online or on TV, with a VPN if you’re travelling overseas.

Scotland v New Zealand: Essential information

– Date: Saturday 8 November 2025

– Kick-off time: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 11.10am ET / 4.10am NZDT

– TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK & Ireland) / Sky Sport (NZ) / Peacock (US)

Watch Scotland v New Zealand in the UK

TNT Sports is the main UK broadcaster for the Autumn Internationals and the exclusive place to watch Scotland v New Zealand. TV viewers, TNT Sports 1 is the channel you need. Live streamers, Discovery+ is the online platform you need.

Coverage starts at 3pm GMT, so that’s 10 minutes of build-up as the coverage is following on from the lunchtime Premier League football fixture.

You’ll need Discovery+ Premium, which is £30.99 per month, or you can get TNT Sports channels for a similar cost on a long-term pay-TV package with the likes of Sky, BT, EE, and Virgin Media. Watch the All Blacks in Scotland from New Zealand Sky Sport NZ is the Autumn Nations Series rights-holder in New Zealand and will be showing the All Blacks’ clash against Scotland on TV and online. Sky Sport 1 is the channel for TV viewers, while the live stream will be on the Sky Sport Now service, which costs $54.99 per month. It’s an early start – or a late night – for fans in New Zealand, with kick-off at 4:10am in the early hours of Sunday. Worldwide streaming options for Scotland v New Zealand Australia: Fans in Oz can watch Scotland v New Zealand and all the other Autumn Internationals on Stan Sport, which costs $20 a month on top of a base Stan plan ($12 a month). USA: The NBC streaming service Peacock is Scotland v New Zealand, with plans starting from $10.99 a month. South Africa: SuperSport has the Autumn Internationals for fans in South Africa. Packages available via DStv or streaming.

Watch Scotland v New Zealand from anywhere

You don’t need to worry about missing Scotland v USA, even if you’re travelling overseas. By using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re away from home.

This is because VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can still tune into the Murrayfield match, even if you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon that NordVPN is currently the best VPN available, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features – not to mention the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

