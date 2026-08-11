New Zealand could face double World Cup-winning legend Ma’a Nonu in the second game of their South Africa tour

Watch Sharks v New Zealand, as Dave Rennie’s tourists attempt to make it two wins out of two at the start of their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry campaign. The All Blacks won their opening match 38-21 against the Stormers, and now their first tour of South Africa in three decades takes them to Durban.

Rennie has opted to shuffle his pack, selecting an entirely changed starting XV as he prepares for the eagerly awaited first Test against the Springboks. That he can welcome back experienced names such as Ethan de Groot, Jordie Barrett and Damian McKenzie (as well as up-and-comers like Wallace Sititi and Ruben Love) speaks volumes for the resources at his disposal. Back row Luke Jacobson captains the side for the first time.

The Sharks are missing their Springboks stars, with the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, and André Esterhuizen all on duty for Rassie Erasmus’s side. There are still some big names in head coach JP Pietersen’s matchday squad, however, including tighthead Vincent Koch, and a bona fide All Blacks legend – having recently joined the Sharks, 44-year-old double World Cup winner Ma’a Nonu is in line to face his former side from the bench.

The match kicks off at 6.00pm BST on Tuesday evening (7.00pm in South Africa), and you can watch Sharks v All Blacks live streams for free in the US. Below you’ll find everything you need to know to follow the action as it happens – including details of how you can use a VPN to view the game from anywhere. You’ll find line-ups and officials at the end of the article.

Key information

– Sharks v New Zealand date: Tuesday 11 August 2026 – Sharks v New Zealand kick-off time: 6.00pm BST / 7.00pm SAST (local) / 7.00pm CET / 5.00am NZST (Wednesday) / 3.00am AEST (Wednesday) / 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT – Sharks v New Zealand venue: Kings Park, Durban – Sharks v New Zealand free stream: RugbyPass TV (US) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Sharks v All Blacks for free in the US

In the US you can stream Sharks v New Zealand for free on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV.

While it’s free to use, you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. You can also access the stream via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

If you’re overseas today, a VPN can help you watch your usual Sharks v All Blacks live stream as if you were back home. Read on to find out more…

Watch Sharks v New Zealand from anywhere

Being abroad right now doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the second match of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can take the rugby with you, avoiding geo-blocking restrictions so you can stream Sharks v All Blacks from anywhere on the planet.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as the best on the planet, thanks to its world-beating ability to unblock streaming services, as well as its top-notch security features.

Sharks v All Blacks live streams in the UK and Ireland

Sky Sports has the rights to the entire Greatest Rivalry tour. Sharks v New Zealand kicks off on Sky Sports Action at 6.00pm BST tonight.

There are plenty of ways for Sky Sports subscribers to watch Sharks v All Blacks live streams, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £24 per month.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans to stream Sky Sports channels online. If you’d rather avoid a longer contract (or just want to watch specific tour matches),

Watch Sharks v New Zealand in South Africa As is usually the case for elite rugby in South Africa, SuperSport will be your destination for Sharks v All Blacks live streams. This Durban encounter kicks off at 7.00pm SAST.

You can get SuperSport on your TV via DStv, or you can stream online. There are various SuperSport packages available, so have a look at what works best for you.

Stream Sharks v All Blacks in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the rights holder for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour in New Zealand. The game kicks off at 5.00am NZST on Wednesday morning.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month), with day passes available for $29.99. The service also offers loads more world-class sporting action from around the world, including Premier League soccer.

Don’t have Sky Sport NZ? Every Greatest Rivalry game will also be available for free on a delay via Three and the ThreeNow streaming service. The Sharks v New Zealand rerun will air from 9.00am NZST.

Other Sharks v New Zealand viewing options around the world

Australia: Rugby fans in Australia need to head to Stan Sport for Sharks v All Blacks live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99 per month). Set that alarm clock, though, because this one kicks off at 3.00am AEST on Wednesday morning.

Canada: Premier Sports is the place to go if you want to watch Sharks v New Zealand live streams in Canada. A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, though you can make big savings with a six-month pass (CA$79.99) or an annual subscription ($139.99). Kick-off is at 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT today.

Sharks v All Blacks line-ups and officials

Sharks

Zekhethelo Siyaya, Donovan Don, Jurenzo Julius, Murray Koster, Litelihle Bester, Vusi Moyo, Bradley Davids; Nemo Roelofse, Eduan Swart, Vincent Koch, Hendre Stassen, Emile van Heerden, Phepsi Buthelezi, Manu Tshituka, Nick Hatton (captain)

Replacements:

Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubekha, Simphiwe Ngobese, Vincent Tshituka, Matt Romao, Ivan van Zyl, Luan Giliomee, Ma’a Nonu

New Zealand

Damian McKenzie, Fehi Fineanganofo, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Ruben Love, Kyle Preston; Ethan de Groot, Asafo Aumua, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson (captain), Wallace Sititi

Replacements:

Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Ethan Blackadder, Semisi Ta’eiloa, Cam Roigard, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Emoni Narawa

Matthew Carley of England is the referee in the Shark Tank today, assisted by Karl Dickson (England) and Hollie Davidson (Scotland). Mike Adamson (Scotland) is the TMO.

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