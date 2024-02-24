Live stream Ireland v Wales: Watch today’s Six Nations 2024 game for free

Ireland and Wales kick off the third weekend of the 2024 Six Nations. Here's how to watch the match.

Ireland have secured maximum points in this year’s Six Nations and today Wales have the unenviable task of travelling to the Aviva Stadium. This article is here to help you watch an Ireland v Wales live stream wherever you are – and includes details of how to tune in for free.

You can watch the game for free in both the UK and Ireland, on ITVX and RTÉ Player, respectively. If you’re away from your home country this afternoon, you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from abroad.

It’s set to be a cold, dry afternoon in Dublin with a gentle breeze. Few people are tipping Wales to win against the reigning Six Nations champions, and that’s borne out in the Rugby World team’s predictions for the match, where our writers are expecting a comfortable Ireland win. “Wales will be smart enough not to be blown away,” says deputy editor Josh Graham, “but they don’t have enough to derail the Irish juggernaut. Especially at home. The double Grand Slam will still be firmly on come Monday morning.”

As the clock counts down to kick-off you can check out the team news at the bottom of the article, or click through to our detailed guides to the Ireland and Wales squads. And if you’re looking to watch an Ireland v Wales live stream from further afield, our extensive guide to watching the Six Nations Championship wherever you are in the world will help you out.

Watch for free in the UK and Ireland

In the UK you can watch an Ireland v Wales live stream for free on ITVX. The match will also be broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1.25pm GMT ahead of the 2.15pm kick-off.

Over in Ireland, the free RTÉ Player is the place to watch the match.

Watch Ireland v Wales from abroad

Being outside your home country doesn’t mean you have to miss Wales’ trip to Dublin on TV. Rugby-loving UK and Irish residents abroad can watch an Ireland v Wales live stream from overseas with the help of a clever piece of software known as a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front your own television or laptop – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar recommend ExpressVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. It also comes with three months extra free when you sign up for a year, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Ireland v Wales teams

IRELAND

Ciaran Frawley; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (captain), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Oli Jager, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Stuart McCloskey

WALES

Cameron Winnett, Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Keiron Assiratti, Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Adam Beard, Alex Mann, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady

Andrea Piardi becomes the first Italian to take charge of a men’s Six Nations fixture. He’ll be assisted by England’s Karl Dickson and Italy’s Gianluca Gnecchi, with France’s Eric Gauzins on TMO duties.

