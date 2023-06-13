Wales are in Pool C at the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Wales‘ Rugby World Cup fixtures have been confirmed as far as the pool stages. The team head into the tournament in a difficult position after problems with player contracts and alleged sexism within their governing body, so who are Wales playing at the Rugby World Cup?

To compound their problems three stars have retired ahead of the World Cup. Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb have all said they will no longer play international rugby. Cory Hill has also opted out of the squad to pursue an opportunity abroad while Rhys Carre has been released after failing to meet a personal performance target.

Wales will have to face Pool C without them. In the pool the team will play Fiji, Portugal, Australia and Georgia. But when and where will they play? Here’s all you need to know.

Wales Rugby World Cup fixtures – who are Wales playing?

Here are the dates and times of Wales’ pool fixtures for the 2023 Rugby World Cup:

Wales v Fiji, Sunday 10 September, kick-off 8pm GMT, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Wales v Portugal, Saturday 16 September, kick-off 4.45pm GMT, Stade de Nice, Nice

Wales v Australia, Sunday 24 September, kick-off 8pm GMT, OL Stadium, Lyon

Wales v Georgia, Saturday 7 October, kick-off 2pm GMT, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

Wales World Cup fixtures in the pool will be played at four different locations. Their match against Fiji will be played at the Stade de Bordeaux, Wales’ game against Portugal will take place at the Stade de Nice, their clash against Australia will happen at the OL Stadium and their final pool match against Georgia will take place at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Wales will have to finish in the top two of the group to progress to the knock-out stages of the tournament. If they win their pool they will face the runner-up of Pool D, if they are the runner-up they will face the winner of Pool D.

