Best rugby gifts

These days there is such a plethora of options when it comes to rugby-themed gifts, particularly when shopping online, that it can be easy to get overwhelmed by all the options.

Here at Rugby World, we’ve compiled a rundown of the best gifts for the rugby fan in your life in different price points, so you can find the perfect present whatever your budget.

Best rugby gifts – Under £10

Comedy Rugby Mug | £8.99

A tongue-in-cheek mug from Amazon for the rugby player in your life. Whether they’re brilliant or average when it comes to their rugby ability, it’s sure to raise a smile! The words “This is what an awesome rugby player looks like” are printed on both sides of the mug, which is also dishwasher safe. Buy Now

Novelty Chocolate Box | £8.50



Know a rugby fan who is also a chocoholic? Then this gift from Etsy is perfect for them! You can select the team you’d like the box to be based on, as well as Cadbury or Galaxy for the main chocolate bar, and the wrappers are then personalised. Teams available include the Lions, each of the home nations as well as Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship clubs. Buy Now

Desktop Rugby Game | £5.99

This game from Amazon allows players to test their skills by using their fingers to try to hit the mini ball between the mini posts. It even comes with small boots to put fingers in. It can be played at home or work or even down the pub – you just need a flat surface. And expect the recipient’s competitive instincts to kick in! Buy Now

Best rugby gifts – Under £20

Shuffle Up Game | £19.99

Know a young rugby player who wants to improve their skills and fitness? The Shuffle Up game has 70 different skills cards to teach a child getting into rugby. They have step-by-step instructions and demonstrate the correct technique to help kids learn the game. Suitable for those aged four-plus with help and eight-plus unassisted. Buy Now

Personalised Boot Bag | £14.99

Children (and adults) can be prone to losing things but if their boot bag is personalised with their name it will be easier to track down. The quality of the stitching in this boot bag from Etsy is rated highly and it’s a great practical gift to get for a child who plays the game. Plus, it’s available in a range of colours. Buy Now

Gilbert Rugby Ball | From £12.52

This gift may seem simple but it’s the perfect present for someone who is getting into the game or needs to replenish their ball collection. This Gilbert trainer ball is handstitched and very durable. Plus, it’s available in different colours and sizes. It’s also a well-known brand (Gilbert produce the balls for Rugby World Cups). Buy Now

Best rugby gifts – Under £50

Rugby Ball Cufflinks | From £22



Small and subtle, these cufflinks from Not On The High Street would be ideal for someone going to a rugby social event or even for a day in the office. They are made of rhodium so they won’t tarnish even if they are used daily and you can also opt to add a personalised message on the top of the box to add another aspect to the gift. Buy Now

Rugby World Magazine Subscription | From £25.50

The gift that keeps on delivering – a subscription to Rugby World magazine! The lucky recipient will get the new issue delivered direct to their door (or tablet if they’d prefer a digital subscription) every month, so they can enjoy the best rugby content – exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis and hard-hitting opinion. Buy Now

Dual Nationality Shirts | £45

If children have parents from different countries who are both sports mad, it could be difficult to choose one team. This clever gift from Not On The High Street means they don’t have to because half the shirt displays one country with the other half showing the other kit. Sizes range from 0-3 months to 13-14 years and personalisation can be added for an extra £5. Buy Now

Best rugby gifts – Under £100

Rugby Shirt | From £70

Replica jerseys are always popular amongst rugby supporters, albeit that they are expensive. ProDirectRugby has a wide range of options when it comes to clothing for supporters, including less pricier options like caps and scarves, so you should be able to find a suitable present whatever team they support. Buy Now

Twickenham Stadium Tour | £65

A tour of Twickenham involves not only being shown around the entire stadium, including the dressing room and the tunnel, but being able to go pitchside. This family tour is for two adults and up to three children – and includes entrance to the World Rugby Museum – but Virgin Experience Days offer packages to accommodate bigger or smaller groups. Buy Now

Framed Stadium Print | From £60

ArtByArjo on Etsy have a selection of rugby stadium prints available, like this one of BT Murrayfield in Scotland. There are black, white and oak options for the frame and size options of A4, A3 (£70) and A2 (£90), so you can pick the best finish to suit the decor of the lucky recipient. Buy Now

