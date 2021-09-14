Missing Out – Mark Cueto at Rugby World Cup

Mark Cueto shares his memories of Rugby World Cup France 2007. Sportsbreaks can ensure you don't miss out at Rugby World Cup France 2023

With just two years to go until Rugby World Cup France 2023 kicks off, former England, Sale Sharks and British & Irish Lions wing Mark Cueto sits down with Sportsbreaks.com to discuss that moment in 2007.

You remember: The ‘try’ that wasn’t, when the Englishman thought he had slid in for a crucial score in the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, only for it to be disallowed for a foot in touch.

Or so the officials said. The man himself has a different view, as you can see above!

It has obviously stuck with him after all these years, and memories made in France can have an incredible legacy. You’ll want to be there when new ones are forged so why not check out everything Sportsbreaks.com have to offer for the big show at Rugby World Cup France 2023.

With their brilliantly crafted packages, you can follow Scotland, travel in support of Ireland, Follow Wales, or be there for England.

