Rugby World’s Summer Tours Special 2022

The domestic seasons may be over but there is a busy month of rugby ahead – and the new issue of Rugby World magazine has you covered.

With the summer tours top of the agenda, we talk to people involved in teams from both the northern and southern hemispheres. Plus, we look ahead to the Rugby World Cup qualifiers and the Commonwealth Games.

12 Reasons to get Rugby World’s Summer Tours Special 2022

1. Summer Tours Preview

RW columnist Stephen Jones looks ahead to the home nations’ tours, assesses each country’s form and makes his predictions

2. New Zealand – Brodie Retallick

The long-serving All Black discusses closing in on 100 Test caps and a future career in coffee

3. Ireland – Jamison Gibson-Park

The scrum-half has brought an added spark to Leinster and Ireland since going from understudy to first choice

4. Australia – Hunter Paisami

“The best feeling is if you’ve killed the play.” The Wallabies centre is known for his huge – and legal – tackles. We get an insight into his technique

5. England – Bevan Rodd

Get to know the dynamic loosehead who has flown through the ranks at Sale and is being earmarked for special things in England’s future

6. South Africa – Eben Etzebeth

As he nears a career milestone, the Springboks lock reflects on those who have inspired him

7. Wales – Ben Carter & Will Rowlands

The two Dragons second-rows have taken different routes to pro rugby but both are eager to impress on Wales’ tour of South Africa

8. Argentina – Julian Montoya

Leicester’s Pumas hooker is a powerful presence for club and country

9. Scotland – Huw Jones

Having struggled for game time and self-belief at Glasgow, a move to Harlequins revived the Scot’s career

10. Toutai Kefu Exclusive

The Tonga coach discusses the impact of the violent home invasion suffered by him and his family, and the issues swirling around his country’s bid for World Cup qualification

11. Commonwealth Games

Former England Sevens captain Rob Vickerman picks out players to watch at Birmingham 2022 and we celebrate moments from previous tournaments in a picture special

12. Rugby World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Ahead of the Chile v USA two-legged play-off, we get the inside track on the South Americans as they aim to qualify for their first-ever World Cup and speak to Eagles fly-half AJ MacGinty. Plus, we hear from Namibia coach Allister Coetzee ahead of the Africa qualifiers

There’s all this too…

Downtime with England wing Jack Nowell

A debate on play-offs versus classic league structure

Rising Stars Henry Arundell and Ollie Smith

Jasmine Joyce gives her tips on how you can get faster

Pita Gus Sowakula – from pastry chef to All Blacks call-up

Wales team manager Martyn Williams on what it’s like to organise a rugby tour

Ruck speed – Sean Holley explains why it’s crucial and how to improve it

Inside the mind of… SA sevens skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi

Rugby World magazine's August 2022 edition is on sale from 28 June to 1 August 2022.

