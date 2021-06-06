The Ireland prop has been ruled out of the South Africa tour with a toe injury

Kyle Sinckler replaces Andrew Porter in Lions squad

Kyle Sinckler has been called up to the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad after Andrew Porter was ruled out of the tour to South Africa with a toe injury.

Ireland prop Porter suffered the injury in Leinster’s 15-12 defeat by Glasgow on Friday night in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup – his province’s penultimate match of the season.

Sinckler, who played in all three Test matches on the 2017 tour to New Zealand, has been named as Porter’s replacement.

The England prop was a surprise omission from the original 37-man Lions squad but responded to the disappointment by putting in a Man of the Match performance for Bristol Bears after the announcement – and Warren Gatland has been impressed by his recent form.

Lions head coach Gatland said: “It’s really bad luck for Andrew and we send him our very best wishes for a quick and successful rehab.

“Andrew is a young man with a big future ahead of him and I’m sure he’ll be in contention again in four years’ time.

“As always in rugby, when there’s an injury there’s an opportunity for someone else. I have been very pleased to see the way Kyle has responded to initially being left out of the touring party.

“He’s shown some excellent form of late and I hope he continues to stick two fingers up to me about leaving him out in the first place.”

Sinckler will join up with the Lions squad once Bristol’s domestic season concludes. The Bears ensured a home semi-final in the Gallagher Premiership by beating Leicester on Saturday and will be hoping to make the final on 26 June, the same day the Lions play Japan in Edinburgh.

