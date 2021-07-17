Stormers v Lions live stream: How to watch the British & Irish tourists

This is the last chance for players to impress before the Test series

The British & Irish Lions 2021 tourists play their final warm-up match against the Stormers this evening (kick-off 5pm UK & Ireland time).

The Lions will be looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s defeat by South Africa A while the players involved have a final chance to put their hand up for a place in the match-day 23 for the first Test against South Africa next weekend.

Stuart Hogg captains the side while Marcus Smith, a new arrival to the tour this week, starts at fly-half.

Alun Wyn Jones, who has made a remarkable recovery from the shoulder injury suffered against Japan to rejoin the squad, is named amongst the replacements.

Smith’s former Harlequins team-mate Tim Swiel lines up opposite him in the No 10 shirt for the Stormers.

Read our full Stormers v British & Irish Lions preview and check out the team line-ups below.

Stormers: Sergeal Petersen; Seabelo Senatla, Rikus Pretorius, Dan du Plessis, Edwill van der Merwe; Tim Swiel, Godlen Masimla; Leon Lyons, JJ Kotze, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn (captain), JD Schickerling, Nama Xaba, Johan du Toit, Evan Roos.

Replacements (from): Andre-Hugo Venter, Kwenzo Blose, Sazi Sandi, Justin Basson, Marcel Theunissen, Thomas Bursey, Abner van Reenen, Juan de Jongh, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Niel Otto, Leolin Zas, Cornel Smit.

British & Irish Lions: Stuart Hogg (captain); Josh Adams, Elliot Daly, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe; Marcus Smith, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tadhg Furlong, Adam Beard, Jonny Hill, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Zander Fagerson, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Simmonds, Gareth Davies, Chris Harris, Louis Rees-Zammit.

Wherever you are in the world, you won’t want to miss the action so below we explain how to find a reliable live stream.

How to watch Stormers v Lions from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like Stormers v Lions, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Lions live stream you would at home.

Stormers v Lions live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

All the Lions’ matches in South Africa, including the three Tests against the Springboks, will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage of the Stormers match starts at 4pm on Sky Sports Action, with kick-off at 5pm. It will also be on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.

Sky TV and Sports packages are available from £45 a month.

Highlights of this match will also be available on free-to-air TV – All 4 and S4C (10.30pm).

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the Lions tour takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Stormers v Lions live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, NBC has the rights to 2021 Lions matches, with games streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

This match will kick off at noon EST and 9am on the West Coast.

Stormers v Lions live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, streaming service Stan Sport has the exclusive rights to show British & Irish Lions matches in 2021. The Stormers fixture kicks off at 2am on Sunday in Australia.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out.

Stormers v Lions live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

The Stormers v Lions match will kick off at 4am on Sunday New Zealand time and will be live on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

Stormers v Lions live stream: How to watch from South Africa

This match (kick-off 6pm SA time) will be live on SuperSport’s CSN and Rugby channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Stormers v Lions live stream: How to watch from Japan

JSPORTS will be showing 2021 Lions matches in Japan and the Stormers fixture kicks off at 1am on Sunday Japan time.

Stormers v Lions live stream: How to watch from Asia

Outside of Japan, Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast British & Irish Lions matches in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

