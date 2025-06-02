Adidas RS15 Avaglide: Adidas releases first-ever women’s specific rugby boot

The Adidas RS15 Avaglide is the first women's specific rugby boot from the German brand. Learn all the details here...

Adidas has released its first-ever women’s specific rugby boots, the RS15 Avaglide.

The new boots are a development of the existing RS15 rugby boots with design variations specifically tailored for female anatomical differences.

Updates include a new heel structure, leather support inserts and a moulded sock liner.

Athletes such as Jess Breach, Manaé Feleu and Ilona Maher have been part of the boot’s development with it set to be worn at the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“As the women’s game grew, we wanted to see if there was a need for a women’s boot from an anatomical data and player opinion need,” said Kerryn Foster, general manager of specialist boots at adidas.

“We needed to see if player’s wanted boot development in particular areas and then whether we could back that up with data which is what took us to the RS15 Avaglide.

Adidas category director Matt Fielding added: “Our normal process for anything new is 21 months but this has probably been three years in the making,”

“The advent of the professional game in women’s rugby has been a trigger point for looking in this direction as we now understand so much more about the needs of the feet of female rugby players and can start making the difference.”

Adidas RS15 Avaglide details

Independent research and qualitative player feedback from Adidas found a need to develop a rugby boot specifically designed for women.

The biggest change from the RS15 to the RS15 Avaglide is to the boot’s heel cup and the introduction of a waterfall heel system.

More cushioning and structure has been added along with a lower side to help support female heel structure, which tends to be narrower than mens. The new dense foam lining extends down the entire back of the boot hence the waterfall name.

Research also found women to typically have a broader forefoot which has seen Adidas design leather patches on the sides of the boot to allow stretching zones for lateral movement and wider feet, helping to prevent pinching or boot wear and tear.

Additionally, female athletes were found to over-pronate due to wider hips and wider wider gate which has seen the integration of a moulded sock liner for stability when changing direction.

Other touches include asymmetrical lacing for more secure fitting and a textured toe box for more contact area when kicking.

Two variations of the boots are available from today with the RS15 Avaglide retailing at €160 (£140) and the RS15 Avaglide Rise €95 (£85).

Both will be available in two colourways – an off-white and iridescent version plus a core black version developed for the Black Ferns.

