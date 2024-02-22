Australia international rushed to hospital with neck injury on eve of Super Rugby

The Wallaby centre has nine caps and played in three of Australia's World Cup games.

Super Rugby side the Waratahs have confirmed their Wallaby centre Lalakai Foketi was taken to hospital after suffering a neck injury in training.

Foketi’s injury came just days before the Waratahs begin their Super Rugby Pacific campaign against the Reds.

A club statement read: “The NSW Waratahs can confirm that centre Lalakai Foketi sustained an injury to his neck at training in Daceyville today.

“Foketi was taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick by ambulance following the incident which occurred during the field session this morning.

“The club is awaiting the results from the scans and Foketi’s family are with him in hospital. Club representatives have been on hand to provide support throughout the day.

“The Waratahs would like to thank the amazing staff at the Prince of Wales Hospital and will provide further updates on Foketi as they come to hand.”

According to The Roar, Foketi lay on a stretcher with a neck brace for 30 minutes before being taken to hospital.

His team-mates formed a circle around him after he went down with the injury, thought to have happened during a ruck.

With their 2024 campaign due to start on Saturday, losing a nine-cap international was the last thing the Waratahs needed, especially considering their pre-season form.

Having already lost 38-12 to the Rebels, the side then lost to this Saturday’s opponents 32-7 in another trial game.

Head coach Darren Coleman is likely to call on the services of Joey Walton should someone need to replace Foketi.

Alternatively, he could turn to 22-year-old Mosese Tuipulotu, brother of Scotland centre Sione, should he prefer.

