Blue Monday is a load of rubbish. Here are five rugby reasons to be cheerful!

Blue Monday is a myth and here are the rugby reasons why you should be cheerful

Blue Monday is a name linked with 19th January. Many believe it is called that because a lot of people in the northern hemisphere are in the depths of winter and money is stretched after the festive period. However, that is a misconception.

Blue Monday was actually invented by a company as a marketing strategy. Back in 2005 Sky Travel coined the term in a bid to sell holidays. It was a piece of marketing genius as the term has stuck and it has turned into a household phrase.

Read more: Champions Cup fixtures

But if the term is made up, the gloominess of the day is too. However, it is that time of year where stresses come to the forefront and it’s difficult to see the positives. Here Rugby World have laid out five rugby reasons to be cheerful.

Blue Monday: Five rugby reasons to be cheerful

1. Antoine Dupont is fit again

Antoine Dupont is arguably the best player in the world and his return to the pitch has only benefitted the game. He suffered a knee injury at the 2025 Six Nations and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The star has now returned for club Toulouse and has already been a treat for fans to watch.

A try he set up for his side in their final Champions Cup pool match against Sale Sharks was beautiful. The 29-year-old inspired the 77-7 trouncing of the English team and he will soon be ripping it up for France in the Six Nations too. The only downside for supporters is if Dupont is playing against their team.

2. Six Nations returns soon

The Six Nations is one of the best sporting competitions on the planet. The annual event sees old rivalries re-ignited and teams put under intense pressure to get results. This year England will be touted as one of the favourites, while Wales will be aiming to not finish bottom.

The European tournament may feel like it starts in more than a month’s time but in reality it is back in early February. It kicks off on 5 February with a game between the defending champions France and Andy Farrell’s Ireland. If that is not reason enough to celebrate, Rugby World does not know what is.

Read more: Why is the Six Nations starting on a Thursday?

3. Erin King’s career continues

Ireland’s Erin King sustained a knee injury in the 2025 Women’s Six Nations which ruled her out of the World Cup. The injury is one which the women’s 15s breakthrough player of the year thought may have ended her career.

However, she has recently returned to the pitch and has been named as Ireland’s new captain. The 22-year-old said: “I have experienced a difficult year coming back from a serious knee injury, during which I wondered whether I’d ever have the opportunity to pull on the green jersey again, so to come back and be asked by Scott [Bemand, head coach] to take on this responsibility is the highlight of my career.”

Read more: Women’s Six Nations fixtures

4. Richie Mo’unga returns to New Zealand

It’s 2026 which means it is the year Richie Mo’unga will return to New Zealand to play. The 31-year-old left New Zealand to compete in Japan after the 2023 World Cup which meant he was unavailable for the All Blacks.

However, in August it was announced the fly-half had signed a 18-month deal with New Zealand Rugby.

Fans will have to wait until July for the star to return but after that he will be back for Canterbury for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. He will have unfinished business on the international stage with his last cap for New Zealand coming in their one-point loss to South Africa in the World Cup final.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said: “He’s a proven talent with a strong track record of performing on the biggest stages. His experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset in the environments he joins on his return to New Zealand.”

Read more: The rise of the Red Roses

5. Women’s rugby is thriving

There is no doubt last year’s World Cup has left an ever-changed effect on women’s rugby. The impact has been particularly felt in England as the hosts and victors of the tournament.

The Red Roses’ opening game of the Women’s Six Nations, which is being held at Twickenham against Ireland, has already sold 50,000 tickets with just under three months left until the game.

It is not just at international level though that the impact has been felt. England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby has seen a 70.5% increase in attendances across the league in the 2025/26 season.

Of course the league itself will have to continue to use the Red Roses’ momentum to see fans consistently turn up at club level. But the women’s game is growing and shows no sign of slowing down.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.