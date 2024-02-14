England fans demand refund after being caught out by alcohol-free seats

England hosted Wales, beating their rivals 16-14

England fans who were sat in alcohol-free zones in Twickenham Stadium against Wales in the Six Nations are calling for a refund. Some of the supporters in the zones say they did not know they had bought tickets in the zones, leading to confusion.

Fans had purchased alcoholic drinks before walking to their seat to find they could not bring them into the zone, according to the Telegraph. One man is reported to have downed four pints in order not to waste the drinks.

It’s also understood the only signage to indicate the trial zones were located near the seats. Fans have said at no point were they made aware of the trial.

The England rugby website says similar zones will be in place for the team’s other home match of the tournament against Ireland on 9 March.

Alcohol-free Twickenham zones: What has the RFU said?

An RFU spokesperson said: “We know the full match day experience is very important to fans, which is why we continue to evolve the wider Twickenham event day experiences before, during and after the game.

“Twickenham Stadium introduced alcohol-free areas for our two home Guinness Men’s Six Nations fixtures on a trial basis based on supporters’ feedback.

“When selecting seats within these areas ticket purchasers would have clearly seen that they are buying within an alcohol-free zone and have ticked a box confirming that they have been made aware of the alcohol-free policy.

“To understand the views of fans we conduct surveys after each game about their experience and encourage feedback from those sitting in these areas so that we can review ahead of the Ireland fixture.

“We will also be gaining feedback and insight from our own staff managing those areas on Saturday.”

