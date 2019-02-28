In a training session, a fight nearly broke out between players from England and Georgia. By Victoria Brush.

England And Georgia Scrap In Training Session

During a training session in Oxford this Wednesday, two fights broke out between England and Georgia following attempts to perfect their scrum, according to reports.

In preparation for England’s upcoming game against Italy on the Saturday 9, March, Eddie Jones invited Georgia to two days of training in Oxford. Hosted at St Edward’s School, tensions quickly intensified when punches were thrown between the two teams in front of onlooking schoolchildren.

After England’s recent loss of 21-13 to Wales last Saturday, the international Georgia players were brought to Oxford to test the England players. Jones previously said that the Georgia team are “the biggest, ugliest, strongest scrum pack in the world.”

It is believed that Georgia initially started a fight after the two packs engaged in a scrum and the front rows broke apart. After the break, onlookers saw pushing and shoving from both teams. According to a report in the Daily Mail, things escalated even further with punches were thrown and some players allegedly dragged away by team-mates.

Coaches, including England’s leadership consultant Will Carling, were said to have intervened to stop the scrap. It has also been reported that once things to have calmed down, a second scrum ensued only for another fight to break out.