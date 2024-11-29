The entire England Rugby range is on Black Friday sale!

From the current home shirt to leisure and training wear, Umbro has discounted the England Rugby range this Black Friday
Black Friday can sometimes feel like a bit of a con but these current deals on the entire England Rugby range are actually worth a look.
The current 2024-25 season range, including the home and away shirt worn by the men’s and women’s team, are currently on sale with Umbro this Black Friday. The home and away shirts in men’s and women’s fits are currently £20 off, down from £80 to £60. The kid’s replica shirt is down to £48 too.
Related: The best Black Friday rugby shirt deals
Elsewhere, that fantastic anthem jacket we saw worn through the Autumn Nation Series and WXV is on sale with £26.50 off.
This range only launched in early Autumn so we reckon this jersey and range will be seen again at the Six Nations in 2025.
While today is Black Friday, this time next month is Christmas. If there’s an England Rugby fan in your life, there are definitely some Christmas gifts to be had..
England Rugby Black Friday deals: Four of the best
England Rugby 24-25 Anthem Jacket
The jacket that England’s men and women’s team wear onto the pitch prior to the game, this is a great casual number for those ‘in-between’ weather days.
Was 106, Now £79.50
England Rugby 24-25 Home women’s shirt
England’s Red Roses are the best team in the world right now and their home shirt is currently £20 off at Umbro this Black Friday. Great Christmas present…
Was £80, Now £60
England Rugby 24-25 Kid’s Warm-Up Jersey
We love this flame-designed warm-up jersey from the current England range. Gives some rizz to the classic white shirt of England.
Was £48, Now £36
England Rugby 24-25 Away Socks
Socks are a staple for Christmas so make them a worthwhile pair this year with England’s current away socks in this lovely deep red.
Was £23, Now £17.25
Let us know if you’ve spotted any great Black Friday rugby deals! Email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or contact us on social media
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.