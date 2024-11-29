The entire England Rugby range is on Black Friday sale!

From the current home shirt to leisure and training wear, Umbro has discounted the England Rugby range this Black Friday

Black Friday can sometimes feel like a bit of a con but these current deals on the entire England Rugby range are actually worth a look.

The current 2024-25 season range, including the home and away shirt worn by the men’s and women’s team, are currently on sale with Umbro this Black Friday. The home and away shirts in men’s and women’s fits are currently £20 off, down from £80 to £60. The kid’s replica shirt is down to £48 too.

Elsewhere, that fantastic anthem jacket we saw worn through the Autumn Nation Series and WXV is on sale with £26.50 off.

This range only launched in early Autumn so we reckon this jersey and range will be seen again at the Six Nations in 2025.

While today is Black Friday, this time next month is Christmas. If there’s an England Rugby fan in your life, there are definitely some Christmas gifts to be had..

England Rugby Black Friday deals: Four of the best