I don’t think England have what it takes to beat Italy but will escape with a draw – England v Italy predictions Six Nations 2025

The home fans will expect to be entertained against the Azzurri

England are the only side never to have tasted defeat against Italy and are once again heavy favourites. Here are our England v Italy predictions.

The Azzurri were humbled by a fantastic France last time out but will know they are capable of worrying an England side for whom results have turned but performances are not compelling.

England v Italy predictions

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: England 19-19 Italy

Yep, that’s right. For the first time in Men’s Six Nations history, England will not beat Italy. Why not?

It’s 25 years since the Italians joined the tournament and the English are the only scalp eluding them. Sure, they got massacred against France in Round 3 but this Italy team are good and England are still far from the finished article.

If they trouble the home team early on, the crowd will start to groan and then all bets are off.

Alan Pearey, Chief Sub/Writer at Rugby World: England 40-25 Italy

After losing all 31 previous encounters, Italy could be excused for having a mental block in this fixture.

But hope springs eternal and especially against an England side that seems to have regressed since they thrillingly beat Ireland in this round a year ago.

England fans are unlikely to stomach the excessive box kicking that stained the win over Scotland, so surely they will let a back-line containing five Saints players off the leash?

Quite what Marcus Smith has done to deserve going from fly-half to full-back to the subs’ bench is hard to fathom. But we look forward to his arrival at some point because there is one player who is never boring.

Italy conceded 73 points to France and average 44 points against at this stadium, but any team with a back row of Vintcent, Lamaro and Negri with Cannone on the bench merits huge respect.

These two teams kick the most and offload the least but the sun is set to shine, let’s be optimistic.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: England 33-20 Italy

I can’t see Italy winning but I don’t see England running riot like the French did so we should find ourselves with a comfortableish England win.

It’s the ultimate lose-lose for Steve Borthwick’s men who are expected to romp home so they’re damned if they do and very damned if they don’t.

Expect there to be a few sweaty, agitated moments intertwined with a few nice tries for both sides.

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT – Sun 9 March

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Capacity: 82,000

England v Italy head-to-head record

2024 Six Nations: Italy 24-27 England

2023 Six Nations: England 31-14 Italy

2022 Six Nations: Italy 0-33 England

2021 Six Nations: England 41-18 Italy

2020 Six Nations: Italy 5-34 England

England v Italy team news

ENGLAND

15. Elliot Daly

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Ollie Lawrence

12. Fraser Dingwall

11. Ollie Sleightholme

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Ellis Genge (vice-captain)

2. Jamie George (vice-captain)

3. Will Stuart

4. Maro Itoje (captain)

5. Ollie Chessum

6. Tom Curry

7. Ben Earl

8. Tom Willis

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Fin Baxter

18. Joe Heyes

19. Ted Hill

20. Chandler Cunningham-South

21. Ben Curry

22. Jack van Poortvliet

23. Marcus Smith

ITALY

15. Ange Capuozzo

14. Monty Ioane

13. Juan Ignacio Brex

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. Matt Gallagher

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Stephen Varney

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Giacomo Nicotera

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Niccolò Cannone

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Michele Lamaro (captain)

8. Ross Vintcent

Replacements:

16. Gianmarco Lucchesi

17. Mirco Spagnolo

18. Simone Ferrari

19. Riccardo Favretto

20. Manuel Zuliani

21. Lorenzo Cannone

22. Martin Page-Relo

23. Tommaso Allan

