England look to keep their championship hopes alive as the Azzurri come to town

Watch England v Italy as the Azzurri aim for their first ever Six Nations victory over England. Read on for all the information you need to watch this Allianz Stadium, Twickenham encounter as it happens, whether you want to follow the action on TV or online.

As they head into their final home fixture of this year’s championship, England remain in with a shot of a first title since 2020. But, following France’s win over Ireland, they’ll need a big win over Italy to stay in contention. Gonzalo Quesada’s side has had its moments this year – most notably in their victory over Wales – but will be licking their wounds following a humbling defeat to France a fortnight ago.

Sunday’s London encounter gets underway at 3.00pm GMT / 4.00pm CET, and you can watch England v Italy for free in the UK, Italy and France. This guide will tell you everything you need to tune in, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

– England v Italy date: Sunday 9 March 2025

– England v Italy kick-off time: 3.00pm local (GMT) / 4.00pm CET / 10.00am ET / 4.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday)

– England v Italy venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, England

– England v Italy on TV: ITV1, RTÉ2, TV8, France 2

– England v Italy streams: ITVX (free), RTÉ Player (free), FranceTV (free)

How to watch England v Italy live stream for free in the UK

As with all of England’s home games in this season’s Six Nations, the side’s final Allianz Stadium match of the campaign is available for free on ITV in the UK.

Terrestrial viewers can watch on ITV1, while a free England v Italy live stream is also available on the ITVX streaming service. The platform is free to use on your computer, through the smartphone/tablet app and on your smart TV, though you do need to complete a simple registration. Don’t forget, too, that you need a valid TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

ITV’s England v Italy coverage starts at 2.15pm GMT on Sunday ahead of the 3.00pm GMT kick-off.

How to watch England v Italy from overseas

Even if you’re travelling abroad this weekend there’s no need to fret about missing the final Six Nations match of the weekend. Even though geo-blocking can prevent you from watching your usual streaming services from overseas, a handy little piece of software called a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help you tune in as if you were back home on your sofa.

How? A VPN can make can make your computer, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a different country by changing your device’s IP address. This allows you to unblock geo-blocked streams and, as an extra bonus, VPNs can also improve your internet security and privacy.

How to watch England v Italy in Ireland

In Ireland, you can watch England v Italy through free broadcaster RTÉ.

Terrestrial viewers can tune into the match via RTÉ2, while England v Italy live streams are available through the RTÉ Player streaming app and through the in-browser player. Best of all, no sign-up is required.

The build-up starts at 2.30pm ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

Saturday’s Six Nations fixtures are also available for free: the Ireland v France potential title decider is on RTÉ and Scotland v Wales is on Virgin Media Player.

How to watch England v Italy in Italy

Subscription service Sky Sports Italia is the main Six Nations broadcaster in Italy but all of the Azzurri’s games are also free to watch through TV8, including England v Italy. TV8 comes on free-to-air terrestrial television but you can also watch online through a simple browser player. There’s no need to register or sign in.

How to watch England v Italy in France

Free-to-air public broadcaster France Télévisions has the rights to every Six Nations game, and England v Italy is no exception.

Terrestrial viewers can watch the action as it happens on France 2, while an England v Italy live stream is available on the FranceTV platform. Both options are free to view.

The build-up starts at 3.50pm CET ahead of the 4.00pm CET kick-off.

England v Italy: other global streams

USA: Rugby fans in the US need the Peacock streaming platform to watch England v Italy. It costs $7.99 per month to subscribe.

Australia: If you’re down under, Stan Sport is the place to go for live Six Nations action. The service will cost you $15 per month on top of the base Stan subscription of $12 per month.

New Zealand: Kiwis should head to Sky Sport to watch England v Italy. A streaming sub will set you back $49.99 a month, but coverage is also available through satellite TV.

South Africa: Rugby lovers in South Africa need SuperSport to watch England v Italy.

