I can’t see Wales scoring a single point at Twickenham! England v Wales predictions Six Nations 2026

After last year's thrashing in Cardiff, Wales face an even tougher task in Twickenham

This used to be the clash with the most feeling but now it feels like a case of how many? Here are our England v Wales predictions.

The backdrop couldn’t be more different for these sides. Hosts England are on an unbeaten run stretching 11 games while Wales have won back-to-back Wooden Spoons and are in crisis with rumour continuing to swirl around the Ospreys’ professional future.

England v Wales predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: England 40-17 Wales

Wales have finished within a score on their last four visits to Twickenham, but home routs by England (68-14) and South Africa (73-0) in the past 12 months mean expectations could scarcely be lower.

If they play with a degree of abandon, they could cause England problems because they have undeniable talent. But victory seems inconceivable against an English side soaring in confidence on the back of an 11-match winning run.

With the likes of Lions Maro Itoje, Tom Curry and Marcus Smith ready to wreak havoc off the bench, England have the weaponry to win big.

Joseph Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: England 47-10 Wales

The biggest game of the Six Nations no longer has the appeal it once had. The wider woes of Welsh rugby linger over Cardiff like a sick dragon coughing phlegmy fire and are infecting all aspects of the country’s national sport.

Steve Tandy has good players – Louis Rees-Zammit, Tomos Williams, Dafydd Jenkins – but is currently masterminding any sort of plan that ends without a third consecutive Wooden Spoon.

England are a gruesome first opponent. Steve Borthwick has seen his side win 11 games in a row and will now be considering a first Grand Slam in a decade. With five British & Irish Lions on the bench (and a few more not even in the 23), this England side will batter Wales into submission across 80 minutes and win with a bonus point and room to spare.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: England 62-0 Wales

I was there for the 68 points England racked up in Cardiff on Super Saturday last year and I don’t have any reason to believe it won’t be similarly one-sided in south-west London.

The disparity in quality and experience across the two benches is almost unfair. If this was a heavyweight contest, Wales would be getting knocked out inside four rounds.

England v Wales key details, kick-off time and TV channel

Kick-off time 16:40 GMT Saturday 7 February

TV channel ITV1 and ITVX (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Capacity: 82,000

England v Wales head-to-head results

2025 Six Nations: Wales 14-68 England

2024 Six Nations: England 16-14 Wales

2023 Six Nations: Wales 10-20 England

2022 Six Nations England 23-19 Wales

2021 Six Nations Wales 40-24 England

England v Wales team news

