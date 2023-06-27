GB Sevens game halted with posts trapped in banner

A match during the European Games had to be paused in bizarre scenes

The GB Sevens women’s European Games semi-final was brought to a bizarre pause after the posts became trapped in a banner. The GB Sevens game was halted temporarily before play was eventually able to restart once the posts had been freed.

The unusual scenes unfurled in Krakow during the game between GB and Belgium with the match finely poised at 5-5 at the time of the unforseen interruption. The advertising banner became tangled with the uprights, forcing the match officials to delay the game, featuring the likes of Jasmine Joyce and Meg Jones.

The tournament is serving as an Olympic qualifier, the first time a rugby Olympic qualifier has taken place during a multi sport event.

Faced with a presumably unprecedented challenge, it looked as if firefighters had been called in to try and separate the posts and the banner. It took longer than planned with Rugby Europe initially announcing that play would restart at 12.15pm before pushing that restart time back by 35 minutes to 12.50pm.

The pictures soon circulated on social media with plenty of fans quick to add their thoughts.

GB Sevens game halted: Reaction to bizarre scenes

One British supporter tweeted: “@GBRugbySevens women’s semi-final suspended. Not an eventuality we will have trained for!”

Another Twitter user suggested a way to solve the conundrum, saying: “Line up as many people as you can and all kick balls at it.”

The official GB Rugby Sevens account tweeted: “First time we’ve seen anything like this before… Play in the women’s semifinal is suspended, we await further instruction.

“After a strange turn of events we now have a set of posts again. We are warming up for a second time and will be restarting shortly…”

Eventually, after the posts had been tested, the game restarted and GB prevailed 36-12 to book a spot in Tuesday night’s final.

The men’s semi-final against Spain has been pushed back to 2.25pm UK time as a result.

