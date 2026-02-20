Henry Pollock can fire England back to winning ways – England v Ireland predictions Six Nations 2026

Both sides have lost already, so who can keep their title hopes alive?

It’s do or die for England and Ireland on Saturday as Andy Farrell goes head to head with Steve Borthwick. Here are our England v Ireland predictions.

Can Borthwick’s boys bounce back from their Murrayfield mauling or will the luck of the Irish derail them?

England v Ireland predictions

Joseph Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: England 24-19 Ireland

Two teams searching for answers head to the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham this Saturday. England were handed a gut punch at Murrayfield last weekend as their kick-ball strategy showed vulnerabilities.

Henry Arundell’s two cards didn’t help but it was the lack of go-forward that was more worrying. Steve Borthwick has brought Ollie Lawrence in at centre and pushed Tommy Freeman wide, at the expense of Tom Roebuck, as a fix. Tom Curry and Henry Pollock start to provide energy too.

It should be enough to fell a tired Ireland side that is being dismantled up front at almost every opportunity. Andy Farrell has restored Jack Crowley at No 10 but it is the lack of bite among the tight five that is the real worry.

They scraped past Italy last weekend and will face similar difficulties at the set-piece this weekend in London. It will be a nervy affair but England’s power should prove too much over the full 80.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: England 28-15 Ireland

If you can’t get up for a game when it’s your captain Maro Itoje’s 100th cap, then you’re really in the wrong business. There’s no shortage for motivation for England after last week’s horror show in Scotland.

While that went awry, Borthwick’s men are a formidable proposition on home soil. Ireland look an old and tired version of their former selves although Farrell has injected some new blood and if they can get to Alex Mitchell they’ll have a chance of cutting England off at source.

However, England should have a bit too much with home advantage and plenty to play for. Expect them to hold on to their title hopes.

England v Ireland rugby Six Nations key info, kick-off time and TV channel

Kick-off time: 2.10pm GMT – Sat 21 Feb

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Capacity: 82,000

England v Ireland head-to-head results

2025 Six Nations: Ireland 27-22 England

2024 Six Nations: England 23-22 Ireland

2023 RWC warm-up: Ireland 29-10 England

2023 Six Nations: Ireland 29-16 England

2022 Six Nations: England 15-32 Ireland

England v Ireland team news

