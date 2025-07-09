Here are the four positions that could be locked in for the opening Test match: British & Irish Lions v Brumbies predictions

The British & Irish Lions face the Brumbies in the final midweek clash ahead of the Test series and with certain players looking to earn their Test spot

The British & Irish Lions head to Canberra to face the Brumbies in their penultimate match before the test series with Australia begins and here are our predictions.

The Lions are so far unbeaten on Australian soil having beat Western Force, the Queensland Reds and Waratahs in stuttering performances.

However Andy Farrell has picked a side to face the Brumbies that has all the hallmarks of a Test team.

Related: All you need to know about the 2025 British & Irish Lions

The trend of the midweek team being the second string has been turned on its head with Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell leading the attack in the backs while Maro Itoje returns to captain the side.

As for the Brumbies, they will face an uphill battle with 10 players absent due Wallabies duty.

Here are four positions that I feel could be confirmed for the first Test following the Brumbies game.

British & Irish Lions v Brumbies predictions

Rugby World editor Joe Robinson: British & Irish Lions 36-8 Brumbies

Andy Farrell is taking a look at his first Test squad, here. Or at least 75 to 80% of it at least.

Russell and Gibson-Park will direct attack and looked good against the Reds at points. If the partnership has progressed, it should unlock the Brumbies defence with ease.

A combination I’m less convinced of so far is Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose.

Both fantastic players, especially in Farrell’s system, but I feel that Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones’ connection with Russell would make them my first-choice for the opening Test.

This final game should decide the centre debate

Related: Who are the British & Irish Lions playing this year?

The pack is also brutal. Ollie Chessum preferred at six suggests more solid set-piece while Tom Curry and Jack Conan beg to be nuisances on both sides of the ball. Joe McCarthy will add his horrible ballast from the second row.

I personally believe Jac Morgan has been the best back-rower on tour so far and deserves his spot in the Test match 23.

However, should Chessum and Curry combine well, I would understand their place in the Test match side, such are the difference in their game.

The final spot that could be confirmed tonight is full-back.

Blair Kinghorn is a silky footballer and suited to rugby in Australia. Meanwhile Hugo Keenan has been blighted with sickness.

Related: How to watch the Lions v the Brumbies

If the Scot plays like he does for Toulouse, it should be enough for a start against the Aussies.

As the Brumbies are missing their big Wallaby forwards such as Rob Valentini, Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper, I expect them to be outgunned as the game drags on.

A shame for Stephen Larkham’s men as they were the best performing Australian side in Super Rugby this season.

It is about time the Lions put down a marker ahead of the Test series and showed Australia and the fans just how good they can be.

Our bold prediction is that hooker Dan Sheehan runs over for a hat-trick thanks to a far superior pack.

British & Irish Lions v Brumbies Key details

Read more: All you need to know about the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia

TV Channel: Sky Sports/Now TV (UK & Ireland), S4C (UK), Stand Sport (Australia), Rugby Pass TV (USA)

Venue: GIO Stadium, Canberra

Capacity: 25,000

Fun fact: Despite being the capital of Australia, Canberra is only the eighth most populated city.

British & Irish Lions v Brumbies head-to-head

The Lions have played the Brumbies/teams from ACT on three occasions. The Lions have won twice while the ACT have won once.

The first game was in 1898 at the Seiffert Oval where the tourists won 41-25.

In 2001, the Lions won again in a tighter affair, a 30-28 win in the midweek after the first Test. The boot of Matt Dawson was just enough to pip past the Brumbies.

Related: Where to watch the British & Irish Lions on TV or streaming

Then in 2013, a depleted Lions team was bolstered by last-minute call-ups Brad Barritt, Billy Twelvetrees, Christian Wade and Shane Williams. The Welsh winger had been en-route to Australia for punditry work when he was given the call.

The Brumbries took their opportunity and won the game 14-12 thanks to a Tevita Kuridrani try and the boot of Jesse Mogg.

Where to watch the British & Irish Lions v Brumbies

If you are tuning in to watch the British & Irish Lions take on the Brumbies, here’s how to do so wherever in the world you are.

If you are tuning in from the UK or Ireland, the game will be live broadcast by Sky Sports and Now TV. For information on packages, visit the Sky website.

You can also watch via Now Sports which offers daily (£14.99) and monthly memberships.

If you want to watch the game while on the go, you can use a VPN, a piece of software that can change your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in any other country in the world. NordVPN is currently offering 70% off.

For more information, see our viewing guide here.

British & Irish Lions v Brumbies team news

This is the final midweek game before the Test series and Andy Farrell has selected a side that could play the first Test against Australia on 19 July.

Dan Sheehan slots back in at hooker while Maro Itoje is partnered in the row with Joe McCarthy. Ollie Chessum at six provides three good line-out options.

Gibson-Park and Russell are leading the race for the Test half-back pairing and will hope to combine well with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose in the centres who feel clear of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones currently.

Likewise, all things are pointing towards James Lowe, Tommy Freeman and Blair Kinghorn starting the first Test, versatile back-three players who are all good under the high ball in defence and attack.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.